The Pakistan men's cricket team locked horns against Ireland in the second T20I of their three-match series on Sunday. Pakistan won the match by 7 wickets to level the contest 1-1. Ireland had handed a shock defeat to Pakistan in the first match of the series in Dublin on Friday. In the second T20I, Mohammad Rizwan played a crucial unbeaten knock of 75 off 46 balls to help Pakistan chase down a mammoth target of 194 runs. He was named the player of the match for his brilliant batting display.

Shaheen Shah Afridi harassed by an Afghan fan

Meanwhile, an unfortunate incident took place during the second T20I at Clontarf Cricket Club in Dublin that made headlines for all the wrong reasons. Pakistan's star pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi was reportedly harassed by an Afghan fan on the ground, which resulted in a scene. According to reports, an Afghan fan hurled abuses at Shaheen Afridi as he was going towards the field from the dressing room. Initially, Afridi ignored the foul language used by the spectator but he then complained to the Pakistan team's security in charge when the unnamed individual didn't stop.

It has been reported that the spectator was removed from the ground for misbehaving with Shaheen Shah Afridi. Multiple videos have gone viral on social media, showing the exchange between Shaheen Afridi and the individual and also the security official's action.

Shaheen Shah Afridi is part of the Pakistan team that will travel to the USA and West Indies for the T20 World Cup 2024. Pakistan is playing against Ireland as part of their preparations for the marquee ICC tournament. The Pakistan team is scheduled to lock horns against England in four T20Is after their Ireland series is over.

In the T20 World Cup 2024, Pakistan will be part of Group A along with teams like India, Ireland, Canada, and the United States. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has yet to announce the squad for the 20-over competition.