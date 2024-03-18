×

Updated March 18th, 2024 at 15:31 IST

PayTM responds as fans' 'EXPOSE' scam for CSK vs RCB match in IPL 2024

Paytm Insider issues a response after the fans lash out on the ticketing partner as unexpected glitches are halting them to buy IPL 2024 tickets.

Reported by: Pavitra Shome
ms dhoni new role in ipl 2024 post
MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli | Image:ipl/bcci
The IPL 2024 season is ready to land upon us, and the fans' anticipation to watch it live is over the moon. The cricket enthusiasts who want to see their favourite team play are eager to get their hands on a ticket. The anticipation is increasing day by day and the tickets have also been made available for sale. But it looks like the fans are unhappy with the services as they are calling out the ticketing partner as they are unable to get themselves a single ticket to watch the opening match of the IPL 2024

Also Read: IPL 2024 Tickets: How to buy Tata IPL 2024 tickets, IPL ticket price and everything to know

IPL 2024: Ticketing gateway for CSK vs RCB match crashed 

The tickets for the Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match have been made available to the public via Paytm Insider. However, it looks like the fans are running through some issues to get their hands on a ticket, much to the likes of what happened during the ODI World Cup in India when the users were left upset due to the process of the sale of tickets. The ticket-providing platform, Paytm Insider, has released a statement about the glitches that have been troubling the fans.

'Thank you for the overwhelming response to the TATA IPL 2024 opening match between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore. Unfortunately, an unforeseen technical issue that arose unexpectedly would have caused an inconvenience to you. We would like to sincerely apologise for this experience. Our top priority is to provide a reliable and seamless experience and we are committed to ensuring the same. We will be up and running very soon. Stay tuned for further updates. Thank You,' Paytm Insider mentioned in their statement.

Also Read: RCB UNBOX 2024: How to buy Unbox tickets, Guest list, Date, Time, Live stream - Everything to know

The fans have vented their frustration on X (Formerly Twitter). Even R Ashwin could not get hold of a ticket and reached out to CSK for some help. 

The zeal to witness the opening clash of the IPL 2024 is exceeding since two of the most popular faces of Indian Cricket, MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli, will be in action at the iconic Chepauk Stadium. CSK are the defending Champions this year and it could be the final time when MS Dhoni will be in action.

The opening match of the IPL 2024 season will take place on March 22nd, 2024.  

Published March 18th, 2024 at 15:31 IST

