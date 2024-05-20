Advertisement

After Punjab Kings finished ninth out of ten teams in the fiercely contested IPL 2024 on Sunday, head coach Sanjay Bangar lamented that his team's poor performance in the tournament was partly due to their one-win record in seven home games.

Sanjay Bangar on PBKS' failure to qualify

On Sunday, Punjab Kings lost their last league stage game against Sunrisers Hyderabad by four wickets, concluding their league campaign with 10 points from 14 games. After the match, PBKS head coach Sanjay Bangar opened up on the team's performance in the season.

"We could not adapt to the home conditions. We won four out of the seven away matches but out of the seven home matches we just managed to win one. So, if a team has to progress in a tournament, certainly that is a worrying aspect," Bangar said at the post-match press conference.

"The four games we lost back-to-back through midseason, all of them home matches, and the two close games we lost, hurt us. In some matches which went down the wire, we could not win the crucial moments. If you leave so many things to be done in the later half of the season then it's always a challenge." Bangar on domestic players.

Punjab Kings lost their captain Shikhar Dhawan to injury after the first few matches, following which England all-rounder Sam Curran took over. It impacted PBKS's campaign as they keep losing at regular intervals.

Meanwhile, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Rajasthan Royals (RR), and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have qualified for the IPL 2024 playoffs. KKR and SRH will play in Qualifier 1 on May 21, while RR and RCB will lock horns in Eliminator on May 22.

