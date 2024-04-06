Advertisement

The Punjab Kings may have roped in Shashank Singh by mistake during the IPL 2024 Auction in Dubai. But he proved his worth after putting up a match-winning knock against the Gujarat Titans. When PBKS was struggling, Shashank came in as their messiah and shut out all the trollers who deemed him a nobody. The hitter turned out to be a vital asset in pressure as he helped the team chase down a formidable target. Singh impressed with the bat and displayed how he can be an ideal fit as a finisher, just like MS Dhoni.

PBKS star Shashank Singh reveals the MS Dhoni influence in his match-winning knock

Shashank Singh was a savior for the Punjab Kings when they faced the Gujarat Titans and had to chase down a target of 200 runs. Top guns like Shikhar Dhawan and Jonny Bairstow could not stand up to the mark as they lost their wickets early. But Shashank Singh came to the team's rescue. After the match, Singh affirmed that his knock had some greatness infused, as it had the MS Dhoni influence.

"Whenever I have talked with Mahi Bhai (MS Dhoni), he always told me to take the game as deep as possible. He said when you take the game deep, the pressure on the bowler is as much as on the batter. It's about who keeps the nerve calm. It is all about the mental thing to be as calm as possible.

Shashank Singh reacts after winning the match for Punjab Kings against Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Gujarat | Image: BCCI

I was doing deep breathing to keep myself calm and react to the ball. Sometimes you be over-smart and play rash shots, but I was just looking to react to the ball," said Shashank Singh at the post-match media interaction.

Punjab's Shashank Singh and Ashutosh Sharma were among the top draws in a game that was not in their favour. The Shubman Gill-led Titans put 199 runs on the scoreboard at the Narendra Modi Stadium, where Gill put up a captain's knock and put the home team in a commanding position. However, fate did not turn in Gujarat's favour as Punjab successfully chased the given target, and Shashank was adjudged the Player of the match.