The IPL 2024 season has officially begun with a bang at the Chepauk Stadium, with CSK defeating RCB by six wickets. Day two of the Indian Premier League is a weekend doubleheader with two matches set for the day. The Punjab Kings will open their campaign against the Delhi Capitals, and it will be a special match for both teams. While the PBKS will compete in their new stadium, the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, the IPL Match two will mar the return of Rishabh Pant in competitive action. The star-stumper will lead the team after being announced as the skipper. Ahead of the pivotal match, take a look at the Dream11 predictions, fantasy tips, pitch report and more.

IPL 2024, PBKS vs DC: Dream11 Predictions, toss update, pitch report, live streaming & more details

IPL 2024, PBKS vs DC Dream11 Prediction picks PBKS vs DC

Captain: David Warner

Vice Captain: Sikandar Raza

Wicketkeeper: Rishabh Pant, Jitesh Sharma

Batsmen: Shikhar Dhawan, David Warner, Atharva Taide

All-rounders: Axar Patel, Liam Livingstone

Bowlers: Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje

IPL 2024, PBKS vs DC Toss Update PBKS vs DC

The IPL 2024, PBKS vs DC match toss will take place on Friday, March 22nd, at 03:00 PM

IPL 2024, PBKS vs DC Weather Report PBKS vs DC

According to weather.com, the mercury in Chandigarh City on Saturday will be 34° Celsius throughout the day and 19° Celsius during nighttime. The conditions will be bright throughout the day and partly overcast after sunset. There is no probability of precipitation during the day or night. The relative humidity will be 29% during the day and rise to 37% at night.

IPL 2024, PBKS vs DC Pitch Update PBKS vs DC

The MYS International Cricket Stadium in Chandigarh will host IPL games for the first time in 2024. The stadium has previously held domestic games. Some T20 games in SMAT featured low-scoring contests. Pacers and spinners have received equal assistance, but batsmen have struggled to make runs. Consequently, the contest is predicted to be low-scoring.

IPL 2024, PBKS vs DC Predicted Playing XI PBKS vs DC

Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Prabhsimran Singh, Atharva Taide, Liam Livingstone, Ashutosh Sharma, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sikandar Raza, Sam Curran, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh

Delhi Capitals: David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Anrich Nortje, Mukesh Kumar

IPL 2024, PBKS vs DC Full Squad PBKS vs DC

Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Matthew Short, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sikandar Raza, Jonny Bairstow, Rishi Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Atharva Taide, Arshdeep Singh, Nathan Ellis, Sam Curran, Kagiso Rabada, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Bhatia, Vidwath Kaverappa, Shivam Singh, Harshal Patel, Chris Woakes, Ashutosh Sharma, Vishwanath Pratap Singh, Shashank Singh, Tanay Thyagarajan, Prince Choudhary, Rilee Rossouw

Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Pravin Dubey, David Warner, Vicky Ostwal, Prithvi Shaw, Anrich Nortje, Abishek Porel (wk), Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Lalit Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Mitchell Marsh, Ishant Sharma, Yash Dhull, Mukesh Kumar, Tristan Stubbs, Ricky Bhui, Kumar Kushagra (WK), Rasikh Dar, Jhye Richardson, Sumit Kumar, Shai Hope (WK), Swastik Chikara