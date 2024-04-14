Advertisement

Punjab Kings are all set to host Rajasthan Royals at home in match 27 of IPL 2024. Both Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals will be looking to bounce back after losing nail biting finishes against Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans respectively.

Punjab have missed their star English all-rounder Liam Livingstone in the last two games after he was sidelined due to a hamstring injury. Livingstone has been their most important player for the past three seasons and ahead of the massive encounter against Rajasthan, Punjab might have received a huge injury boost.

Liam Livingstone Injury Update

Punjab Kings captain Shikhar Dhawan confirmed during toss against SRH ahead of their last encounter that Liam Livingstone was feeling well and was close to match fitness. He confirmed that the English all-rounder can return to action as soon as the game against RR on the weekend.

“He’s still recovering and I think by next match ( vs Rajasthan Royals) he should be fit”, said Shikhar Dhawan when asked about Liam Livingstone’s injury status.

While there hasn’t been any further update on the Englishman’s fitness since then, PBKS management will be hoping for good news as they would want his services on the field to resume as quickly as possible.

Top of the table vs Bottom of the table clash

Rajasthan Royals have been the team to beat in the early part of this IPL season having won four out of their first five games. They currently sit pretty at the top of IPL table with 8 points and are the favourites to qualify for the Playoffs.

Punjab Kings on the other hand have had an inconsistent start to the season as they have won only two out of their first five games. They will be hoping that Liam Livingstone’s possible return to the starting lineup can turn their season around as they bid to re-enter the IPL playoffs for the first time since 2014.

