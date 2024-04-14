×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 13th, 2024 at 12:56 IST

PBKS vs RR: Punjab Kings receive MASSIVE boost ahead of IPL 2024 clash against Rajasthan Royals

Ahead of their all important clash against the Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2024, Punjab Kings receive massive injury boost on star player.

Reported by: Sahil Kapoor
Punjab Kings receive injury boost ahead of RR clash
Punjab Kings receive injury boost ahead of RR clash | Image:iplt20,com/BCCI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Punjab Kings are all set to host Rajasthan Royals at home in match 27 of IPL 2024. Both Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals will be looking to bounce back after losing nail biting finishes against Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans respectively.

Punjab have missed their star English all-rounder Liam Livingstone in the last two games after he was sidelined due to a hamstring injury. Livingstone has been their most important player for the past three seasons and ahead of the massive encounter against Rajasthan, Punjab might have received a huge injury boost.

Advertisement

Also Read | Simon Doull makes startling allegation on Hardik Pandya hiding injury

Liam Livingstone Injury Update

Punjab Kings captain Shikhar Dhawan confirmed during toss against SRH ahead of their last encounter that Liam Livingstone was feeling well and was close to match fitness. He confirmed that the English all-rounder can return to action as soon as the game against RR on the weekend.

“He’s still recovering and I think by next match ( vs Rajasthan Royals) he should be fit”, said Shikhar Dhawan when asked about Liam Livingstone’s injury status.

Advertisement

While there hasn’t been any further update on the Englishman’s fitness since then, PBKS management will be hoping for good news as they would want his services on the field to resume as quickly as possible.

Advertisement

Also Read | Eoin Morgan hails Kuldeep Yadav's PRICELESS contribution to T20 cricket

Top of the table vs Bottom of the table clash

Rajasthan Royals have been the team to beat in the early part of this IPL season having won four out of their first five games. They currently sit pretty at the top of IPL table with 8 points and are the favourites to qualify for the Playoffs.

Punjab Kings on the other hand have had an inconsistent start to the season as they have won only two out of their first five games. They will be hoping that Liam Livingstone’s possible return to the starting lineup can turn their season around as they bid to re-enter the IPL playoffs for the first time since 2014. 
 

Advertisement

Published April 13th, 2024 at 12:52 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Real estate sales up 68%

Real estate rockets

2 minutes ago
PM Modi with Union Minister Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and BJP president JP Nadda

More IITs, IIMs, AIIMS

6 minutes ago
Godrej Locks

Godrej Locks expansion

7 minutes ago
Indian stock markets to open higher

LIC investments in Adani

13 minutes ago
UFC

UFC 300 Results

14 minutes ago
Credit Card

Credit card rules

15 minutes ago
UFC stunned by Max Holloway insane KO

UFC 300 Results

22 minutes ago
Students

More focus on quality edu

26 minutes ago
Israel's ambassador to India Naor Gilon

Naor Gilon Slams Iran

26 minutes ago
PM Modi hands over first copy of manifesto to beneficiaries

National Digital Varsity

27 minutes ago
PM Narendra Modi

BJP Manifesto on jobs

28 minutes ago
Indian Embassy Issue Fresh Advisory, Helpline Numbers as Iran-Israel Tensions Escalates

Indian Nationals Advisory

29 minutes ago
Housing

Affordable homes

30 minutes ago
Real estate

Realty skills imperative

30 minutes ago
Iran Israel War

Israel Closes Schools

30 minutes ago
IPL 2024, KKR vs LSG Live Score & Updates

IPL 2024, KKR vs LSG Live

30 minutes ago
Akshay Bhatia

Akshay slips at end of R3

38 minutes ago
Shikhar Dhawan

Bangar on Dhawan's injury

40 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Man Stoned To Death After Sending Inappropriate Photos to Woman

    India News15 hours ago

  2. Israel Finds Body of Teen Whose Disappearance Led to Settler Violence

    World15 hours ago

  3. Pakistan: Search on for Gunmen who Abducted Bus Passengers, Killed 11

    World17 hours ago

  4. How This Indian-Origin Couple Survived the Sydney Mall Attack

    World17 hours ago

  5. YouTuber Couple Jumps to Death From 7th Floor of High Rise in Delhi-NCR

    India News17 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo