Advertisement

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) set a difficult goal of 196/8 in their 20 overs during an exciting contest at Wankhede Stadium on Thursday. Faf du Plessis stood out for his impressive 61 off 40 balls, and Rajat Patidar made a rapid fifty off 26 deliveries. The Mumbai Indians (MI) on the other hand, with Ishan Kishan's blistering 69 off 34 balls and Suryakumar Yadav's aggressive 52 off 19 deliveries, showed off their remarkable batting power and easily reached the target in just 15.3 overs. Jasprit Bumrah of MI was duly named Player of the Match after he produced an outstanding effort that saw him take 5 wickets for 21 runs in 4 overs.

Also Read: Jasprit Bumrah gives his real thoughts on RCB performance for MI

Advertisement

Harbhajan Singh heaps praise on Jasprit Bumrah after his incredible showing in MI vs RCB

Harbhajan Singh acknowledges Jasprit Bumrah's match-winning prowess akin to retired Lasith Malinga, hailing him as the standout performer in the current IPL edition. Bumrah's recent five-wicket feat earned him joint leadership in wickets alongside Yuzvendra Chahal, impressing Harbhajan Singh who regards him as unmatched in his craft.

Advertisement

"To see him bowl from day one and today, there's a huge difference. He's been a great learner of the game....He wants to learn every day, even if he got five wickets today, he'll go back and tomorrow, he'll see the videos of himself and see where he can improve," Harbhajan told Star Sports on 'Cricket Live'.

"And he's so calm, composed. When it comes to pressure situation, no one does better than what he does. People often talk about Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, because it's a batter's game. But, if you talk about the superstars of the game, he's by far I think, the superstar of the IPL.

"He wins games on his day, like nothing. So, how many batters have done that?" he asked. The only bowler who comes close to Bumrah's brilliance is Sri Lankan great Lasith Malinga, who is incidentally the bowling coach of his IPL franchise Mumbai Indians.

We have seen this one, it's a classic 🤌#IPLonJioCinema #TATAIPL #MIvRCB pic.twitter.com/spSGO73CwH — JioCinema (@JioCinema)

"If you count, like three to four batters, but if you see the bowlers, it's only Bumrah or Malinga across the format. So, unbelievable. So, the basic thing is he wants to learn and he wants to get better every day.

"And he's still very humble, very calm, and very, very hardworking...It's a great lesson for all the youngsters. When you're practicing, practice like you're playing the game," he pointed out.

Also Read: IPL 2024 umpiring in MI vs RCB match gets BLASTED

Mumbai Indians will now be seen in action against the defending champions, Chennai Super Kings (CSK). The match will take place on Sunday, April 14, 2024. It is important to note that both Mumbai Indians and CSK have won 5 IPL titles each (joint highest) in the history of the competition.