The IPL 2024 has witnessed a surge in high-scoring T20 matches, notably attributed to the impact player rule. This polarizing development has sparked debate, with proponents advocating its influence on the game's excitement and detractors expressing concerns about its potential to disrupt traditional cricket dynamics and strategies.

Ravi Shastri stands in favour of the ‘Impact Player’ rule in the IPL

In his endorsement of the Impact Player rule in the IPL 2024, former India coach Ravi Shastri noted how many thrilling finishes this season had been made possible by it. Shastri claims that a major contributing reason to the high scores in IPL 2024 has been the rule. The regulation has drawn criticism from Indian captain Rohit Sharma, who claims it impedes the country's all-round players' progress. The first well-known Indian player to voice concerns was Rohit, who pointed out that the rule was implemented in the IPL in 2023 after being tested in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 competition. Under this regulation, a side may replace a member of the starting XI announced at the toss with a 12th player at any time throughout the match.

The Impact Player regulation is subject to revision, according to BCCI Secretary Jay Shah, who left open the prospect of future modifications. Speaking on R Ashwin’s YouTube channel, Ravi Shastri said:

"The Impact Player [rule] is good. You have to evolve with the times," "You know, it happens in other sports as well. It's got tighter finishes. You have to evolve with the times and I think it's a good rule. You saw the number of tight finishes we had in last year's IPL. So, you know, it has made a big difference." "You know when any new rule comes in, people will try and justify why that's not right," Shastri said. “But in time when you see the scores - 200 and 190 - and then like you mentioned individuals grabbing that opportunity and making the most of it, people will start re-looking at how they think about it.”

According to BCCI Secretary Jay Shah, the Impact Player regulation is "not permanent" and its continuation in the IPL would be determined by talks with relevant parties after the 2024 T20 World Cup. Jay Shah recently told journalists at the BCCI headquarters:

“Impact Player is like a test case. We have implemented it slowly. The biggest advantage of it is that two Indian players are getting a chance [in each game], which is the most important,” "We will consult with the players, franchises, broadcasters [and take a call]. This is not permanent [but] I am not saying that it will go. “[We'll see] if it's making the game more competitive or not. Even then, if a player feels that this is not right, then we will talk to them. But no one has told us anything yet, so it will be decided after the World Cup.”