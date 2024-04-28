Advertisement

The Delhi Capitals' recent clash against the Mumbai Indians not only delivered a thrilling encounter on the field but also sparked intense speculation off the pitch, fueled by a viral photograph capturing a seemingly heated exchange between Prithvi Shaw and head coach Ricky Ponting.

Viral photo of Prithvi Shaw and Ricky Ponting

As social media platforms buzzed with speculation and conjecture, the photograph depicting Prithvi Shaw engaged in an animated discussion with Ricky Ponting quickly went viral, prompting fans and pundits alike to dissect the possible implications of the apparent confrontation.

Looks like Prithvi Shaw is not happy #DCvsMI pic.twitter.com/Fx0LJq7lwC — Kush patel 💛 (@Kushkp02)

Prithvi Shaw, who was notably absent from the playing XI in the match against the Mumbai Indians, found himself thrust into the spotlight amid rumors of discord within the Delhi Capitals camp. With Abishek Porel stepping in to open the batting alongside Jake Fraser-McGurk, Shaw's omission from the lineup raised eyebrows and intensified scrutiny on his recent form and relationship with the coaching staff.

Prior to the match, Prithvi Shaw's performances in the IPL 2024 season had been underwhelming, with the young opener managing to amass only 185 runs in seven games at an average of 26.43 and a strike rate of 162.28. While the nature of the conversation between Shaw and Ponting remains speculative, the timing of the photograph's emergence inevitably added fuel to the fire, with many interpreting the exchange as indicative of underlying tensions within the Delhi Capitals setup.

Regardless of the speculation surrounding Shaw's absence from the playing XI and the viral photograph capturing his interaction with Ponting, the Delhi Capitals managed to deliver a commanding performance on the field, posting a mammoth total of 257/4 in their allotted 20 overs and ultimately securing a hard-fought victory over the Mumbai Indians by 10 runs.