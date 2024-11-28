'After 2017 I Have Not Seen Him': Prithvi Shaw's Former Coach Reveals Why He Went Unsold In IPL

Prithvi Shaw, the promising Indian cricketer who once made waves with his aggressive batting style, was a notable absentee in the IPL 2025 mega auction. Despite setting his base price at INR 75 lakh, Shaw went unsold, leaving fans and experts alike puzzled. His journey, which began with much fanfare, seemed to have stalled, and now his former coach, Jwala Singh, has revealed some insights into why Prithvi Shaw may have missed out on a spot in this year's IPL.

Prithvi Shaw's former coach opens up after cricketer goes unsold in IPL

Prithvi Shaw, who was with Delhi Capitals since his IPL debut in 2018, was released by the franchise ahead of the IPL 2025 auction. Shaw seemed to be a rising star at the outset of his career but in recent seasons, he has struggled to find consistent form, and his absence from the IPL 2025 roster further compounds his woes.

Jwala Singh, who played a pivotal role in Prithvi Shaw’s early career, reflected on their time together, revealing how the young prodigy came into his life in 2015. "Prithvi came to me in 2015 and was with me for three years," Singh recalled. “When he came, he hadn’t played Under-16 cricket for Mumbai, and his father asked me to guide him."

Under Jwala Singh's mentorship, Prithvi Shaw rapidly rose through the ranks. He went on to represent Mumbai in domestic cricket and later made his mark in the Under-19 Cricket World Cup. “I worked very hard on him. He was talented from the beginning; I will not take full credit because many coaches have worked for him, but at that time it was only me," Jwala Singh added.

"I was excited when he played in the Under-19 World Cup because he was my first student to do so," Jwala Singh shared.

“Before leaving for the Under-19 World Cup, he had celebrated his birthday with me. But after that, I have not seen him; that was 2017, we are in 2024; I have not seen him; he has not come to me,” Singh said with a sense of sadness in his voice.

After Prithvi Shaw led the India U19 team to a Cricket World Cup victory, he was handed his senior team debut cap. However, Shaw was forced out of the team due to injury concerns and later lost his form in domestic cricket too. Shaw has since been dropped from the Mumbai cricket team.