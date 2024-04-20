Advertisement

The atmosphere at Lucknow's Ekana Stadium reached fever pitch as MS Dhoni stepped onto the field during the LSG vs CSK encounter. Quinton de Kock's wife, Sasha, gave fans an insight into the electric atmosphere on April 19, Friday, through her Instagram story. Dhoni went on to deliver a stellar performance, contributing significantly to CSK's total of 176.

Sound levels peak when MS Dhoni comes to bat, Sasha de Kock shares proof

Sasha de Kock posted a snapshot on her Instagram story, indicating that the noise level had soared to 95 decibels as displayed on her smartwatch. However, it was the subsequent message that grabbed everyone's attention. The smartwatch warned that exposure to this sound level for just 10 minutes could result in temporary hearing impairment.

The message on Sasha de Kock's smartwatch read, "Loud environment. Sound levels hit 95 decibels. Just 10 minutes at this level can cause temporary hearing loss."

Sasha de Kock's Instagram story

During the LSG vs CSK match, Dhoni displayed his trademark aggressive batting style, scoring an unbeaten 28 runs from just 9 balls, which included 2 fours and 2 sixes. Batting at No.8, MS Dhoni's explosive innings added crucial momentum to CSK's total, helping them reach a competitive score of 176 for 6 in their allotted 20 overs.

As far as the match is concerned, Lucknow Super Giants registered a comfortable win in the end. A solid foundation was laid by captain KL Rahul during the chase in the second innings. Rahul led from the front, scoring a quickfire fifty for his side (82 off 53). Quinton de Kock also contributed to the chase before being dismissed for 54 off 43 balls. Marcus Stoinis and Nicholas Pooran finished the game as LSG beat CSK by 8 wickets.