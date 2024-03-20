Advertisement

Ahead of the commencement of the 2024 Indian Premier League, seasoned cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin expressed his surprise at the decision made by former IPL champions Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). The league is scheduled to begin on March 22 with a match between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru. R Ashwin voiced his opinion regarding SRH's choice to appoint Australian captain Pat Cummins as their leader.

Also Read: KL Rahul visits Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain ahead of IPL 2024, seeks blessings from the almighty

Advertisement

Ashwin voices his concern over SRH's decision

R Ashwin disagreed with Sunrisers Hyderabad's decision to replace Aiden Markram with Pat Cummins as captain. He argued that Markram should have retained the captaincy due to his impressive track record in South Africa. Markram has led SRH's sister franchise, Sunrisers Eastern Cape, in the SA20 league, guiding them to consecutive titles in successive seasons.

Advertisement

Captain Cummins in orange 😍🧡 pic.twitter.com/aq0qo84Mrh — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) March 20, 2024

"Sunrisers have hit two titles back to back at the SA20. They’ve done it with two extraordinary teams. I was quite shocked, actually. They have made Pat Cummins the captain. I was having a small hunch that they would go with Markram. Markram had an extraordinary season for his franchise in the SA20. The cross-pollination would have been amazing,” R Ashwin said on his YouTube channel.

Advertisement

Also Read: CSK coach Mike Hussey names potential Devon Conway substitutes who could move up as opening batter

R Ashwin further touched upon the team combination that SRH may have in the IPL 2024 season. R Ashwin said that it is a no-brainer that Pat Cummins will feature in the playing XI. He said that the remaining three overseas spots may go to Aiden Markram, Wanindu Hasaranga, and Heinrich Klaasen.

Advertisement

"Pat Cummins is a no-brainer. But with Cummins as a captain, they will have a problem of plenty in the team with so many stars. Keeping Travis Head as backup, they would go for Markram, Pat Cummins, (Heinrich) Klaasen, and (Wanindu) Hasaranga. Because Hasaranga is a crucial facet for them. If they decide Hasaranga is not needed, in some venues they can play (Fazalhaq) Farooqi or Marco Jansen instead of him. This is what I thought because it makes sense," Ashwin added.

Ashwin himself will be seen in action during the IPL 2024 season, where he will represent Rajasthan Royals. Ashwin will serve as one of the primary spinners for the team alongside Yuzvendra Chahal and Adam Zampa.