×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 20th, 2024 at 17:19 IST

R Ashwin STUNNED by SRH's decision, says 'he was quite SHOCKED' by Hyderabad's IPL 2024 selection

The IPL 2024 is scheduled to begin on March 22 with a match between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Reported by: Vishal Tiwari
SRH and Ashwin
SRH and Ashwin | Image:IPL/BCCI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Ahead of the commencement of the 2024 Indian Premier League, seasoned cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin expressed his surprise at the decision made by former IPL champions Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). The league is scheduled to begin on March 22 with a match between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru. R Ashwin voiced his opinion regarding SRH's choice to appoint Australian captain Pat Cummins as their leader.

Also Read: KL Rahul visits Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain ahead of IPL 2024, seeks blessings from the almighty

Advertisement

Ashwin voices his concern over SRH's decision

R Ashwin disagreed with Sunrisers Hyderabad's decision to replace Aiden Markram with Pat Cummins as captain. He argued that Markram should have retained the captaincy due to his impressive track record in South Africa. Markram has led SRH's sister franchise, Sunrisers Eastern Cape, in the SA20 league, guiding them to consecutive titles in successive seasons.

Advertisement

"Sunrisers have hit two titles back to back at the SA20. They’ve done it with two extraordinary teams. I was quite shocked, actually. They have made Pat Cummins the captain. I was having a small hunch that they would go with Markram. Markram had an extraordinary season for his franchise in the SA20. The cross-pollination would have been amazing,” R Ashwin said on his YouTube channel.

Advertisement

Also Read: CSK coach Mike Hussey names potential Devon Conway substitutes who could move up as opening batter

R Ashwin further touched upon the team combination that SRH may have in the IPL 2024 season. R Ashwin said that it is a no-brainer that Pat Cummins will feature in the playing XI. He said that the remaining three overseas spots may go to Aiden Markram, Wanindu Hasaranga, and Heinrich Klaasen.

Advertisement

"Pat Cummins is a no-brainer. But with Cummins as a captain, they will have a problem of plenty in the team with so many stars. Keeping Travis Head as backup, they would go for Markram, Pat Cummins, (Heinrich) Klaasen, and (Wanindu) Hasaranga. Because Hasaranga is a crucial facet for them. If they decide Hasaranga is not needed, in some venues they can play (Fazalhaq) Farooqi or Marco Jansen instead of him. This is what I thought because it makes sense," Ashwin added.

Ashwin himself will be seen in action during the IPL 2024 season, where he will represent Rajasthan Royals. Ashwin will serve as one of the primary spinners for the team alongside Yuzvendra Chahal and Adam Zampa. 

Advertisement

Published March 20th, 2024 at 17:08 IST

IPL

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Russia PM Modi Ukraine

PM Modi invited

a few seconds ago
Jeremy Hunt

UK inflation cools in Feb

a few seconds ago
13 students were injured in Chhattisgarh when their school roof was ripped off in a storm.

C'garh Students Injured

a minute ago
DRUGS

Interpol Red Notice

4 minutes ago
Election Commission Asks Supreme Court to Return Sealed Electoral Bonds Docs, Hearing Today

India News LIVE

7 minutes ago
Posing As Bank Official Jharkhand's Jamtara Man Dupes Delhi Based Man, Arrested

Posing As Bank Official J

8 minutes ago
Virat Kohli celebrates RCB's win

Patil meets Virat Kohli

8 minutes ago
Rani Mukerji

Rani's Birthday

10 minutes ago
Ajith Kumar

Ajith Resumes Biking

12 minutes ago
RCB new jersey

RCB's strongest XI

12 minutes ago
Yodha

Yodha BTS Video

12 minutes ago
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

RBI Governor meets FM

14 minutes ago
Satellites

US spying Russia

17 minutes ago
israel hamas

Battle Tanks

18 minutes ago
Investors to continue earning 7.4% interest; government reviews rates quarterly, aligning with RBI's unchanged policy rates.

Bank credit growth

18 minutes ago
Gwadar Port Authority complex

Blasts at Gawadar Port

19 minutes ago
2nd Sub Juniors nationals file photo

Jr National Championship

20 minutes ago
Indian Army, J&K Police Launch Joint Search Operation in Kupwara, 1 Suspect Arrested

Search operation J&K

24 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Child Slips Off Father's Hand, Dies After Falling From 3rd Floor of Mall

    India News4 hours ago

  2. Budaun Double Murder Case: Father & Uncle of Accused Detained

    India News6 hours ago

  3. Engineering student in Pune self-immolates amid harassment by staff

    Education7 hours ago

  4. 30 Injured After Bus Falls Off Bridge in Maharashtra's Parbhani

    India News8 hours ago

  5. Kolkata Building Collapse: TMC Govt Draws Flak As Death Toll Rises to 10

    India News11 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo