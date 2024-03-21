×

Updated March 21st, 2024 at 18:38 IST

Big setback for Rajasthan Royals, star spinner withdraws from IPL 2024

The right-arm spinner was a part of Rajasthan's troika of spinners including India's Ravichandran Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Chahal, Zampa and Ashwin
Chahal, Zampa and Ashwin | Image:IPL/BCCI
  • 1 min read
Rajasthan Royals were on Thursday dealt a big blow when leg-spinner Adam Zampa pulled out of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) citing personal reasons.

Zampa, who was retained by Rajasthan Royals ahead of last year's auction for Rs 1.5 crore, has withdrawn his name following a busy season for Australia. Zampa's manager confirmed the development to ESPNCricinfo.

The right-arm spinner was a part of Rajasthan's troika of spinners including India's Ravichandran Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal.

He played six matches last season for the 2008 winners, claiming eight wickets at 23.50 including 3/22 in Rajasthan Royals' win against Chennai Super Kings.

Zampa's withdrawal depletes Rajasthan's bowling attack further since they are already without fast bowler Prasidh Krishna, who underwent surgery on his left proximal quadriceps tendon late in February and was subsequently ruled out of this year's IPL

Published March 21st, 2024 at 18:38 IST

