Kolkata Knight Riders medium pacer Ramandeep Singh has been fined 20 per cent of his match fees for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during their match against Mumbai Indians at the Eden Gardens here.

The 27-year-old committed a Level 1 offence under Article 2.20 of the IPL Code of Conduct. He admitted to the offence and accepted the Match Referee's sanction.

For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee's decision is final and binding.

KKR on Saturday notched up an 18-run win over Mumbai Indians in a rain-curtailed match to become the first team to seal a playoffs berth this season.

Ramandeep scored 17 off 8 balls in the match.