Updated April 13th, 2024 at 14:00 IST

Kuldeep Yadav leaves Nicholas Pooran SHOCKED with STUNNING delivery that left LSG batter bamboozled

Kuldeep Yadav delivered an absolute beauty to dismiss Nicholas Pooran in the LSG vs DC IPL 2024 match, taking place at the Ekana Sports City.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
LSG vs DC
LSG vs DC | Image:IPL/X
Kuldeep Yadav once again produced an absolute peach of a delivery to leave the batsman bamboozled. This time it was Nicholas Pooran, who became his victim. Yadav got him out in the same fashion in which he dismissed Babar Azam in the ICC ODI World Cup 2019.

Kuldeep Yadav bowled a Babar-esque delivery to dismiss Nicholas Pooran

Nicholas Pooran could not pick the wrong one delivered by Kuldeep Yadav, and hence destruction behind the wickets ensued. It is common to witness a fast bowler bowling a yorker to move the stumps but on a spinner, it rarely happens. However, it did occur on Friday at the Ekana Spots City during the LSG vs DC game of IPL 2024. The off stump completely moved from its position and lied on the ground for moments.

Since the dismissal happened just two balls before the strategic time-out, the umpire did not fix the stumps and straightaway signaled for a break.

LSG set a challenging total against Delhi Capitals

Despite Kuldeep Yadav's brilliance and Delhi Capitals' exquisite bowling, Lucknow Super Giants were able to post a challenging total on the board. Thanks to Ayush Badoni's spectacular knock of 55 runs, LSG got to a total of 167. Delhi Capitals are at a dire situation on the league table, and in order to move up in the standings they need a victory at any cost. Delhi Capitals have the batsmen who could take the side the finish line, but LSG bowlers have the experience of defending a small total. Both teams would fancy their chances let's see who comes out on top.

Published April 12th, 2024 at 21:49 IST

