It is always a party when the Chennai Super Kings return to their fortress in Chepauk. The Team has got back into their winning ways as the team was able to successfully defeat the Kolkata Knight Riders, who were running undefeated in the IPL 2024 season. Chennai were able to successfully chase down the given target by the Knights, and they were able to witness MS Dhoni in action, even for a small amount of time. But the squad also played a prank before the former skipper's entry, which eventually led to a deafening atmosphere at the iconic MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Ravindra Jadeja plays a prank with the fans, all-rounder playfully walks out ahead of MS Dhoni - WATCH

At the time when the Chennai Super Kings were closing in on the given target by the Kolkata Knight Riders, Shibam Dube lost his wicket, courtesy of Vaibhav Arora. The crowd was waiting in anticipation of who would walk out next. It's no secret that they were rooting for MS Dhoni to come out. But it was Ravindra Jadeja, all padded up, walking out. But just a few steps later, he took a U-turn and went inside, leading to MS Dhoni walking out with the bat. The video of the moment has been going viral all over the social media.

Whenever Dhoni walks out to bat, he receives a rousing reception from the fans. But in case anyone is wondering about the mastermind of the prank, it was Thala himself. CSK star Tushar Deshpande revealed that it was MSD's idea to pull off the prank, where he told Ravindra Jadeja to walk out like he was heading to bat

'I will go for batting but you just act like you are going,' Deshpande revealed with a big grin on his face.

When the Chennai Super Kings needed only three runs from 19 balls, MS Dhoni stepped to the crease, and the Chennai stadium erupted in applause. When he took the pitch against the Kolkata Knight Riders at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium, broadcasters revealed that they recorded a peak noise level of 125 decibels.