×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 9th, 2024 at 10:53 IST

Jadeja nags the crowd by playfully coming out before MSD; CSK star reveals who orchestrated the quip

Ravindra Jadeja trolled the Chepauk crowd by walking out before MS Dhoni during the CSK vs KKR match, and a star player later revealed who was behind the quip.

Reported by: Pavitra Shome
Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni
Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni | Image: X (Screengrab) | IPL
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

It is always a party when the Chennai Super Kings return to their fortress in Chepauk. The Team has got back into their winning ways as the team was able to successfully defeat the Kolkata Knight Riders, who were running undefeated in the IPL 2024 season. Chennai were able to successfully chase down the given target by the Knights, and they were able to witness MS Dhoni in action, even for a small amount of time. But the squad also played a prank before the former skipper's entry, which eventually led to a deafening atmosphere at the iconic MA Chidambaram Stadium.  

Also Read: ‘He is due for a big score…’: Ex-IND star backs struggling Shikhar Dhawan ahead of the PBKS vs SRH

Advertisement

Ravindra Jadeja plays a prank with the fans, all-rounder playfully walks out ahead of MS Dhoni - WATCH

At the time when the Chennai Super Kings were closing in on the given target by the Kolkata Knight Riders, Shibam Dube lost his wicket, courtesy of Vaibhav Arora. The crowd was waiting in anticipation of who would walk out next. It's no secret that they were rooting for MS Dhoni to come out. But it was Ravindra Jadeja, all padded up, walking out. But just a few steps later, he took a U-turn and went inside, leading to MS Dhoni walking out with the bat. The video of the moment has been going viral all over the social media. 

Advertisement

Whenever Dhoni walks out to bat, he receives a rousing reception from the fans. But in case anyone is wondering about the mastermind of the prank, it was Thala himself. CSK star Tushar Deshpande revealed that it was MSD's idea to pull off the prank, where he told Ravindra Jadeja to walk out like he was heading to bat

Advertisement

'I will go for batting but you just act like you are going,' Deshpande revealed with a big grin on his face.

Also Read: ‘Mahi bhai was with me...’: Ruturaj Gaikwad reminisces MS Dhoni moment post KKR triumph in IPL 2024

Advertisement

When the Chennai Super Kings needed only three runs from 19 balls, MS Dhoni stepped to the crease, and the Chennai stadium erupted in applause. When he took the pitch against the Kolkata Knight Riders at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium, broadcasters revealed that they recorded a peak noise level of 125 decibels.

Advertisement

Published April 9th, 2024 at 10:53 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

KKR

KKR star on CSK loss

a minute ago
Bengali New Year Feast

Poila Boishakh Feast

3 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

4 minutes ago
Google

Google's Hubspot deal

5 minutes ago
Delhi Crime

Delhi Murder

16 minutes ago
Ravindra Jadeja with MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina

CSK's newest Thala

19 minutes ago
Donald Trump assets

Trump Abortion Ban

19 minutes ago
Crime

Builder Shot Dead

22 minutes ago
TikTok

Bytedance divestment

22 minutes ago
BRS leader K Kavitha was produced by the Enforcement Directorate in Delhi’s Rouse Avenue court on Tuesday

India News LIVE Updates

25 minutes ago
Samsung

Biden's grant to Samsung

32 minutes ago
Novak Djokovic

Djokovic eclipses Federer

34 minutes ago
Om Bheem Bush

Om Bheem Bush OTT Date

35 minutes ago
Harry Kane

Bayern vs Arsenal Preview

36 minutes ago
Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Everton docked 2 points

39 minutes ago
FIFA World Cup trophy

FIFA to consider changes

41 minutes ago
Pep Guardiola

Madrid vs City Preview

44 minutes ago
Ranjeet

Ranjeet's Take On Content

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 'Rahul Should Contest From Rawalpindi': Acharya Slams Cong Manifesto

    Lok Sabha Elections4 hours ago

  2. Dhoni's deafening appearance forced Russell to close his ears

    Sports 5 hours ago

  3. Have Temple at my House: Tejashwi Yadav Over PM's 'Anti-Sanatan' Remark

    Lok Sabha Elections5 hours ago

  4. The Inside Story on Why S Jaishankar Joined the BJP | Exclusive

    Lok Sabha Elections11 hours ago

  5. Rohini Khadse Says She Has No Plans to Follow Her Father and Join BJP

    Lok Sabha Elections12 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo