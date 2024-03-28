Advertisement

Amid the exhilarating action of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) recently took a break from the intense on-field battles to share moments of laughter and camaraderie. During an event in Chennai, CSK all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja delivered an amusing speech, leaving everyone, including the iconic MS Dhoni, in fits of laughter.

Also Read: What happened between Hardik Pandya & Akash Ambani? Video emerges of serious chat after SRH game

Advertisement

Ravindra Jadeja's hilarious response to MS Dhoni's gesture

The gathering had a few CSK stars in presence including MS Dhoni, Rachin Ravindra, and Shivam Dube. At the center of this lighthearted gathering was Ravindra Jadeja, the renowned India player known for his exceptional cricketing skills and infectious humor. As the crowd eagerly listened, Jadeja, with his signature wit, shared a humorous story, jokingly claiming to be one of the few individuals to have been lifted by 'Mahi bhai' himself.

Advertisement

In his playful banter, Ravindra Jadeja quipped, "After Sakshi bhabhi, I believe I'm the only one who's been lifted by Mahi bhai," eliciting laughter and applause from the audience. Mentioning Sakshi Dhoni, MS Dhoni's beloved wife, added a delightful twist to the jest, enhancing its comedic value. The incident occurred during a promotional event organised by one of CSK's major sponsors.

"I think after Sakshi bhabhi, I am the only one whom Mahi bhai has lifted 😅💛"



- Ravindra Jadeja#WhistlePodu #IPL2024 @ChennaiIPL pic.twitter.com/WOTGwisqcY — DHONI Trends™ (@TrendsDhoni) March 28, 2024

Also Read: 'Can't understand the strategy': Hardik Pandya's decision-making gets lambasted by former cricketers

Ravindra Jadeja's jest was not the only highlight from the event as MS Dhoni also shared some interesting stories. Dhoni also lauded praise on Ravindra Jadeja for his pivotal role for CSK in the final of IPL 2023. Jadeja, with his batting, was the key architect of the victory for CSK in Ahmedabad, where the side won its fifth IPL title.

Advertisement