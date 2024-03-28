×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 28th, 2024 at 22:18 IST

Ravindra Jadeja TROLLS MS Dhoni: 'After Sakshi bhabhi, I am the only guy who was lifted by Mahi'

Ravindra Jadeja's jest was not the only highlight from the event as MS Dhoni also shared some interesting stories.

Reported by: Vishal Tiwari
MS Dhoni lifting Ravindra Jadeja after IPL 2023 victory
MS Dhoni lifting Ravindra Jadeja after IPL 2023 victory | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Amid the exhilarating action of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) recently took a break from the intense on-field battles to share moments of laughter and camaraderie. During an event in Chennai, CSK all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja delivered an amusing speech, leaving everyone, including the iconic MS Dhoni, in fits of laughter.

Also Read: What happened between Hardik Pandya & Akash Ambani? Video emerges of serious chat after SRH game

Advertisement

Ravindra Jadeja's hilarious response to MS Dhoni's gesture

The gathering had a few CSK stars in presence including MS Dhoni, Rachin Ravindra, and Shivam Dube. At the center of this lighthearted gathering was Ravindra Jadeja, the renowned India player known for his exceptional cricketing skills and infectious humor. As the crowd eagerly listened, Jadeja, with his signature wit, shared a humorous story, jokingly claiming to be one of the few individuals to have been lifted by 'Mahi bhai' himself.

Advertisement

In his playful banter, Ravindra Jadeja quipped, "After Sakshi bhabhi, I believe I'm the only one who's been lifted by Mahi bhai," eliciting laughter and applause from the audience. Mentioning Sakshi Dhoni, MS Dhoni's beloved wife, added a delightful twist to the jest, enhancing its comedic value. The incident occurred during a promotional event organised by one of CSK's major sponsors. 

Also Read: 'Can't understand the strategy': Hardik Pandya's decision-making gets lambasted by former cricketers

Ravindra Jadeja's jest was not the only highlight from the event as MS Dhoni also shared some interesting stories. Dhoni also lauded praise on Ravindra Jadeja for his pivotal role for CSK in the final of IPL 2023. Jadeja, with his batting, was the key architect of the victory for CSK in Ahmedabad, where the side won its fifth IPL title.  

Advertisement
Advertisement

Published March 28th, 2024 at 22:17 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Tammannah Bhatia

Tamannaah In White

a minute ago
Jailed Gangster Mukhtar Ansari Passes Away

Mukhtar Ansari Dies

2 minutes ago
Alaya F

Alaya F Dons Casuals

2 minutes ago
Neha Dhupia

Neha In Golden Outfit

3 minutes ago
Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal

Richa, Ali At Airport

4 minutes ago
RR vs DC

IPL 2024, RR vs DC Live

4 minutes ago
Ankita Lokhande

Ankita In Yellow Suit

5 minutes ago
BREAKING: Two dead in building collapse in Chennai.

Chennai Building Collapse

5 minutes ago
BREAKING: Mukhtar Ansari Suffers Heart Attack, Admitted to Hospital in Serious Condition

Mukhtar Ansari

6 minutes ago
Wildlife Species With The Best Camouflaging Abilities

Animals That Camouflage

6 minutes ago
Mukhtar Ansari Sentenced to Life Imprisonment in 1990 Arms Licence Case | Live

Mukhtar ansari

6 minutes ago
Beans

Green Beans In India

8 minutes ago
As of March 28, at least 143 people have died as a result of the concert hall attack in Moscow.

Moscow Concert Attack

9 minutes ago
Man Detained With Liquor Bottle Outside Court When Arvind Kejriwal Produced In Excise Policy Case

Arvind Kejriwal

9 minutes ago
Experience The Magic Of These Kashmiri Lakes

Lakes In Kashmir

10 minutes ago
Penn Badgley

Penn On Parenthood

13 minutes ago
Nuts

Memory Boosting Foods

14 minutes ago
Hill Stations

Hill Stations Of MP

15 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 3 Classmates Stab Class 10 Student for Not Showing Answers During Exam

    India News11 hours ago

  2. RPF saves passenger’s life who fell while trying to board running train

    India News11 hours ago

  3. Indian-Origin Doctor Faces Legal Battle, Musk Comes to Her Rescue

    World13 hours ago

  4. ED Issues Fresh Summons to Congress Leader Harak Singh Rawat

    India News14 hours ago

  5. Aadujeevitham: Prabhas Wishes Luck To His Salaar Co-star Prithviraj

    Entertainment20 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo