The IPL has entered into the playoff stage, and all eyes will be locked on the top four teams as they are all set to engage in a war for the race to the final. The top four have come down to the Kolkata Knight Riders, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Rajasthan Royals and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. RCB put up a hard-fought battle after a distraught first half to keep their title hopes alive. With KKR and SRH all set to fight for the final spot today, RCB and RR will clash it out tomorrow. Ahead of the pivotal clash, former cricketers shared their opinions on the eliminator round match, and they have a preferred choice on who will emerge as the winner.

Former IPL stars vouch for RCB to ahead of eliminator clash vs RR in IPL 2024

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru took out the Chennai Super Kings after a nail-biting finale, which was possibly the last dance between the two cricketing greats, Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni. With Bengaluru advancing into the playoffs, they will now face RR in the eliminator. Before the match, former CSK batter Ambati Rayudu backed RCB to race past the Royals in the eliminator during his appearance at the Star Sports Cricket Live broadcast.

“I think RCB are clear favourites for me, because of the way they are playing and they’ve had a clinical game against CSK and for RR I don’t know if this gap in play will help, this washout would help them in going into an eliminator against RCB who I feel right now are a matured side and every player over there knows his role. So I think RCB are the ones who will eventually go into qualifiers 2,” Rayudu mentioned in the broadcast.

Former Team India pacer Varun Aaron also wants RCB to emerge victorious as he wants Virat Kohli to finally life the title that has evaded the franchise since the league's commencement.

"He’s got a trophy to get. That’s what’s left for him. One thing that he’s not got in all these years is the IPL trophy. He’s given his heart and soul to this franchise. The fans love him, and the fans from other teams also love him. But the IPL has been that elusive one for Virat Kohli which he has to get this year," said Aaron.

For RCB, it will be a do-or-die moment when they will face the Rajasthan Royals. The team may have a slight advantage as RR's form has been a matter of debate, and they could capitalize on it. But it is yet to be seen on who emerges as the dominant side.