In a thrilling encounter between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, RCB emerged victorious by 27 runs. RCB posted a formidable 218/5 in their 20 overs, with standout performances from Faf du Plessis (54), Virat Kohli (47), and Rajat Patidar (41). CSK fought hard but fell short, managing 191/7 in their chase. Faf du Plessis' stellar knock earned him the Player of the Match award. Yash Dayal's crucial bowling (2/42) ensured RCB's win, showcasing a compelling battle of skill and determination on the cricket field.

RCB fans joyously flood Bengaluru's streets after a crucial win vs CSK

Following their exciting victory over CSK at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, RCB supporters celebrated in the streets. After a difficult start to the season with seven defeats in their first eight games, RCB's thrilling victory on Saturday, May 18, guaranteed them a berth in the IPL 2024 playoffs. This was their sixth straight win.

After the thrilling conclusion, the players and fans of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru broke into wild celebrations. Late into the night, supporters stayed on Bengaluru's streets, giving each other hugs and congrats. Some devoted supporters went so far as to wait for the squad bus to arrive before expressing their gratitude for the incredible triumph.

Aaarrr Ceeee Beeee ❤️👏



6️⃣ in a row for Royal Challengers Bengaluru ❤️



They make a thumping entry into the #TATAIPL 2024 Playoffs 👊



Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/7RQR7B2jpC#RCBvCSK | @RCBTweets pic.twitter.com/otq5KjUMXy — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) BTM Layout Road Block 🤣🔥 @RCBTweets this is your craze! pic.twitter.com/vcI691mAed — 82* (@WhiteDevil18_) This was at 1:30 am tonight… This is what makes it all the more special. ❤ We have the best fans in the world and we’re so proud of it. 🤗#PlayBold #ನಮ್ಮRCB #IPL2024 #RCBvCSK pic.twitter.com/tVnVRoxQ8O — Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets)

KKR, RR, and SRH had already guaranteed the last three playoff berths, having qualified with one game remaining. RCB and CSK battled for the last spot, with RCB putting on an incredible show to secure a remarkable victory.

The final group stage matches between the top three teams—KKR, RR, and SRH—will take place on Sunday, May 19. Even though RR and SRH are still vying for the second slot, which gives them an extra edge in the Indian Premier League final round, KKR is assured a top-two finish.