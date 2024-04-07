Advertisement

Despite Virat Kohli's remarkable unbeaten century, the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) continued to face challenges in the 2024 Indian Premier League. Kohli's stellar innings of 113 runs off 72 balls against the Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur propelled RCB to a competitive total of 183/3 in their 20 overs. However, Jos Buttler's unbeaten century for the home team ensured that Rajasthan Royals reached the target with five deliveries to spare.

Throughout the season, Virat Kohli has been a lone warrior for RCB, amassing 316 runs and comfortably leading the race for the Orange Cap. In contrast, no other RCB batsman features in the top-20 run-scorers of the tournament.

Andy Flower on Virat Kohli's strike rate

Virat Kohli acknowledged the challenging nature of the pitch during his innings, mentioning in a mid-match interview that the conditions became increasingly difficult to score on as they batted first. However, the pitch seemed to ease out during the second innings, allowing Buttler and Rajasthan Royals' captain Sanju Samson (69) to dominate the RCB bowling attack and secure a crucial victory for their team.

RCB head coach Andy Flower commented on Virat Kohli's approach to batting, stating, "We do discuss strike rates and aggression; it's part of the understanding of the T20 game. The level of aggression has to be above a certain threshold and you have to always be putting the opposition under pressure. Certainly taking the aggressive option, especially on pitches like today. It's just a fact that at the moment that our top five aren't in sparkling form except Virat. It's a tough place to be."

“It's not from lack of effort, they're working hard, they're giving everything they've got. Just not firing at the moment. If we've got to turn this around, we need them firing,” Flower added.

After this defeat, RCB will have a four-day break before they face the struggling Mumbai Indians on April 11. Mumbai Indians, who are yet to register a win this season, faced the Delhi Capitals earlier on Sunday in pursuit of their first victory.