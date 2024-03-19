×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 19th, 2024 at 21:47 IST

RCB introduces a radiant brand new jersey for IPL 2024 at the Unbox event; See pic

RCB's new official jersey has been launched at the RCB Unbox event 2024. The franchise has brought minor changes to its jersey.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
RCB new jersey
RCB new jersey | Image:RCB/X
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

RCB's new official jersey has been launched at the RCB Unbox event 2024. The franchise has brough major changes to its jersey. Here's the unveiled new outfit which will be worn by the players during IPL 2024.

The IPL 2024 will kick-start from March 22, 2024. RCB will take on CSK on Day 1 of the season. 

Captains Faf du Plessis, Smriti Mandhana and batting icon Virat Kohli on Tuesday unveiled the new jersey of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) during a magical RCB Unbox 2024 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Advertisement

The team’s new name and logo were also unveiled, paying homage to the rich history and tradition of the city. The team will now be known as Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Celebrating the spirit of passionate and enthusiastic fans of the team, the 12th Man Army—one of the most loyal fan bases in the world, the remarkable event took place for the third time and it was even more special this time, especially after the women’s team’s recent triumph in the Women’s Premier League 2024.

Advertisement

An unique exciting event, ahead of the Indian Premier League 2024, provided fans a memorable experience to watch their favourite stars in action live with the entire team taking part in a training session, showcasing glimpses of what they can anticipate in the upcoming season.

Kohli along with women’s team captain Mandhana and men’s team skipper Du Plessis launched the new jersey. The launch reinforces team’s connection with the fans and the meticulous and thoughtful design of the logo not only reflects the franchise’s vision, values and play bold philosophy but also embodies the spirit of teamwork, innovation and excellence that defines RCB.

Advertisement

Fan-favourite Kohli, Du Plessis, Mohammed Siraj and Glenn Maxwell received roaring cheers from the fans as they entered the field along with other RCB stars inside the jam-packed M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Mandhana-led triumphant women’s team, who clinched the WPL 2024 crown earlier this week, was also present on the occasion as they received a special guard of honour from the men’s team amidst huge applause from the fans.

Advertisement

Former India pacer and RCB star R Vinay Kumar was also inducted into the RCB Hall of Fame as he joined AB de Villiers and Chris Gayle. Vinay Kumar is the third highest wicket-taker of RCB.

In an extraordinary evening, fans were also treated to some entertaining music with the electrifying performances by the renowned DJ Alan Walker along with other popular stars such as Raghu Dixit, Neeti Mohan, Brotha V, Jordindian among many others.

Advertisement

RCB is scheduled to kickstart its campaign on Friday in the 2024 IPL opener before they return to Bengaluru to play their first home game of the league on March 25.

Advertisement

Published March 19th, 2024 at 21:09 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

File Photo of Mahua

Case Against Mahua Moitra

a minute ago
PM Narendra Modi

India News LIVE

10 minutes ago
"Absurd Claims" MEA On China's Claim Over The Territory Of Arunachal Pradesh

Arunachal Pradesh

16 minutes ago
Congress appointed in-charges for 4 Lok Sabha seats of Himachal Pradesh

LS Polls LIVE Updates

19 minutes ago
Zodiac Signs

Zodiac Signs As Parents

24 minutes ago
Divya Agarwal and Apurva Padgaonkar

Divya After Marriage

27 minutes ago
US Obama Biden Downing Street UK

Obama's No 10 visit

28 minutes ago
Startup Representative

India AI Mission startups

29 minutes ago
Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant DC Captain

31 minutes ago
Tamannaah Bhatia

Tamannaah Faced Rejection

38 minutes ago
Election Commission Asks Supreme Court to Return Sealed Electoral Bonds Docs, Hearing Today

SC On Adult Content

an hour ago
Meta

Meta Elections Centre

an hour ago
Janki Bodiwala in Shaitaan

Janki Bodiwala Exclusive

an hour ago
RCB new jersey

RCB's new jersey

an hour ago
RCB unbox Event 2024

RCB's new name

an hour ago
Tricity Metro project to connect Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula

Tricity Metro

an hour ago
Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Devarakonda

Shahid-Vijay's Bromance

an hour ago
Bengaluru Protest

Bengaluru

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Priyanka Asked My Ex-Husband To Talk Smack About My 'Charitra': BJP MLA

    Lok Sabha Elections7 hours ago

  2. Maharashtra Congress chief Ashok Chavan offers to resign from post

    Lok Sabha Elections8 hours ago

  3. Jailed AAP Leader Sanjay Singh Takes Oath as Rajya Sabha MP Today

    Lok Sabha Elections9 hours ago

  4. Kriti Kharbanda Shares Glimpse Of Her 'Pehli Rasoi'

    Entertainment10 hours ago

  5. Viral Video: Fans Vandalise Thalapathy Vijay's Car In Kerala

    Entertainment13 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo