Advertisement

RCB's new official jersey has been launched at the RCB Unbox event 2024. The franchise has brough major changes to its jersey. Here's the unveiled new outfit which will be worn by the players during IPL 2024.

RCB is red

Now kissed with blue

We’re ready with our new armour

To Play Bold for you!



Presenting to you, Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s match livery of 2024! 🤩



How good is this, 12th Man Army? 🗣️#PlayBold #ನಮ್ಮRCB #RCBUnbox #IPL2024 pic.twitter.com/2ySPpmhrsq — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) March 19, 2024

The IPL 2024 will kick-start from March 22, 2024. RCB will take on CSK on Day 1 of the season.

Captains Faf du Plessis, Smriti Mandhana and batting icon Virat Kohli on Tuesday unveiled the new jersey of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) during a magical RCB Unbox 2024 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Advertisement

The team’s new name and logo were also unveiled, paying homage to the rich history and tradition of the city. The team will now be known as Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Celebrating the spirit of passionate and enthusiastic fans of the team, the 12th Man Army—one of the most loyal fan bases in the world, the remarkable event took place for the third time and it was even more special this time, especially after the women’s team’s recent triumph in the Women’s Premier League 2024.

Advertisement

An unique exciting event, ahead of the Indian Premier League 2024, provided fans a memorable experience to watch their favourite stars in action live with the entire team taking part in a training session, showcasing glimpses of what they can anticipate in the upcoming season.

Kohli along with women’s team captain Mandhana and men’s team skipper Du Plessis launched the new jersey. The launch reinforces team’s connection with the fans and the meticulous and thoughtful design of the logo not only reflects the franchise’s vision, values and play bold philosophy but also embodies the spirit of teamwork, innovation and excellence that defines RCB.

Advertisement

Fan-favourite Kohli, Du Plessis, Mohammed Siraj and Glenn Maxwell received roaring cheers from the fans as they entered the field along with other RCB stars inside the jam-packed M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Mandhana-led triumphant women’s team, who clinched the WPL 2024 crown earlier this week, was also present on the occasion as they received a special guard of honour from the men’s team amidst huge applause from the fans.

Advertisement

Former India pacer and RCB star R Vinay Kumar was also inducted into the RCB Hall of Fame as he joined AB de Villiers and Chris Gayle. Vinay Kumar is the third highest wicket-taker of RCB.

In an extraordinary evening, fans were also treated to some entertaining music with the electrifying performances by the renowned DJ Alan Walker along with other popular stars such as Raghu Dixit, Neeti Mohan, Brotha V, Jordindian among many others.

Advertisement

RCB is scheduled to kickstart its campaign on Friday in the 2024 IPL opener before they return to Bengaluru to play their first home game of the league on March 25.