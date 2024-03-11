×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 11th, 2024 at 00:03 IST

RCB IPL 2024 Match List: Full Royal Challengers Bangalore schedule, date, time, squad and more

Under the leadership of Faf du Plessis, RCB concluded the IPL 2023 season in sixth place despite a roaring start to the campaign.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
RCB
RCB | Image:IPL
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

In their IPL 2024 debut, Royal Challengers Bangalore will face off against Chennai Super Kings on March 22 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The schedule for the upcoming IPL season will be unveiled gradually, with the BCCI awaiting the Election Commission of India’s announcement regarding the General Election dates.

Under the leadership of Faf du Plessis, RCB concluded the IPL 2023 season in sixth place despite a roaring start to the campaign.

Advertisement

Also Read: Rahul Dravid disagrees with Jay Shah and BCCI's new 'incentive scheme' for Test players

Here's the initial match schedule for RCB in IPL 2024:

On March 22, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will kick off their campaign against the defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

- March 22: Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore in Chennai
- March 25: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Punjab Kings in Bengaluru
- March 29: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Bengaluru
- April 2: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Lucknow Super Giants in Bengaluru
- April 2: Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore in Jaipur

Advertisement

Also Read: Dravid delivers powerful speech to motivate Team India following emphatic win over England- WATCH

Here's the complete squad lineup for RCB for IPL 2024:

RCB's squad: Faf du Plessis (c), Glenn Maxwell, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik, Suyash Prabhudessai, Will Jacks, Mahipal Lomror, Karn Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Mayank Dagar, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma, Rajan Kumar, Cameron Green, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Tom Curran, Lockie Ferguson, Swapnil Singh, Saurav Chauhan.
 

Advertisement

Published March 11th, 2024 at 00:03 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

arvind kejriwal

Desperate Kejriwal

7 hours ago
EAM Jaishankar Meets Iceland's FM Bjarni Benediktsson In Delhi

EAM Meets Iceland's FM

7 hours ago
Diljit Dosanjh

Diljit Dances In Kinnaur

7 hours ago
Tiger Shroff

Tiger-Akshay's Banter

7 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara In Bodycon Outfit

7 hours ago
Sai Pallavi

Sai Pallavi's Viral Video

7 hours ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Stuns In Casuals

8 hours ago
Sini Shetty

Sini At Miss World 2024

8 hours ago
Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi Praises Husband

8 hours ago
Neha Kakkar

Neha-Husband Together

8 hours ago
Vikrant Massey

Vikrant In Causals

a day ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Dons Stylish Top

a day ago
Mira Kapoor

Mira Dons All-Black Look

a day ago
Sukhvinder Singh

Sukhvinder At Airport

a day ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

a day ago
Murder Mubarak photos

Murder Mubarak BTS

a day ago
Babil Khan

Babil Aces Casual Look

a day ago
Siddhant Chaturvedi

Siddhant Dons Cap

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Ranveer Singh's Next To Be With Kaala Director Pa Ranjith?

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  2. Video of Pakistani actress calling cricketers as 'Tharki' on live TV

    Sports an hour ago

  3. Sidharth Malhotra Set To Work With Drishyam Director Jeethu Joseph?

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  4. Perez, Barreras crowned champions; India sweep medals in junior category

    Sports an hour ago

  5. Sajid Nadiadwala Reacts To Kick 2 Rumours, New Project With Murugadoss

    Entertainmentan hour ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo