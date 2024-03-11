Advertisement

In their IPL 2024 debut, Royal Challengers Bangalore will face off against Chennai Super Kings on March 22 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The schedule for the upcoming IPL season will be unveiled gradually, with the BCCI awaiting the Election Commission of India’s announcement regarding the General Election dates.

Under the leadership of Faf du Plessis, RCB concluded the IPL 2023 season in sixth place despite a roaring start to the campaign.

Advertisement

Also Read: Rahul Dravid disagrees with Jay Shah and BCCI's new 'incentive scheme' for Test players

Here's the initial match schedule for RCB in IPL 2024:

On March 22, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will kick off their campaign against the defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

- March 22: Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore in Chennai

- March 25: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Punjab Kings in Bengaluru

- March 29: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Bengaluru

- April 2: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Lucknow Super Giants in Bengaluru

- April 2: Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore in Jaipur

Advertisement

Also Read: Dravid delivers powerful speech to motivate Team India following emphatic win over England- WATCH

Here's the complete squad lineup for RCB for IPL 2024:

RCB's squad: Faf du Plessis (c), Glenn Maxwell, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik, Suyash Prabhudessai, Will Jacks, Mahipal Lomror, Karn Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Mayank Dagar, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma, Rajan Kumar, Cameron Green, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Tom Curran, Lockie Ferguson, Swapnil Singh, Saurav Chauhan.

