'RCB partied till 5 am after beating CSK': RCB's after-party went till morning, Yash Dayal's father

RCB pulled off a miracle by making it to the IPL 2024 Playoffs against all odds. The win over CSK in the virtual knockout paved their way into the final 4 zone. The taste of the victory was too sweet they kept a hold of it for longer than usual. According to a revelation made by Yash Dayal's father, RCB players kept celebrating till 5 AM post the victory over CSK.

RCB kept partying till 5 AM after beating CSK

The stakes were high as Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Chennai Super Kings battled it out for the left-out IPL 2024 playoff spot. RCB won the match by 27 runs and qualified for the last four spot. However, RCB could not extend their stay in IPL 2024 as they lost the Eliminator against Rajasthan Royals.

RCB fell short on the day and maybe it was the after-party that proved costly. Yash Dayal, who proved to be the hero for RCB against CSK revealed to his mother that the party went on till 5 AM the next morning.

“Yash told his mother that the after-match party lasted till 5 AM (after beating CSK). He was so happy. Also, he said that when he got hit for a six in the first ball by Dhoni, he controlled himself to focus on bowling, not thinking about who was there on the crease, whether it was Dhoni or Jadeja,” he said.

RCB looked off-color against Rajasthan Royals. The team put on a par total of 172/8 after 20 overs. In reply, Rajasthan Royals went past the finish line with 4 wickets in hand and a complete over to spare. While it was a roller-coaster of a season for RCB but their batting chief, Virat Kohli, performed consistently throughout the tournament. Kohli finished with 741 runs and might be certain to win the Orange Cap.