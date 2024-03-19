Advertisement

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) enters the IPL 2024 season with a rich history that includes three finals appearances, but the elusive championship trophy has eluded them despite clinching playoff places an incredible eight times in the previous 16 years. Their journey has been defined by the struggle of turning regular-season success into ultimate glory. While RCB has shown potential in the last two seasons under Faf du Plessis' direction, the championship trophy has stayed just beyond of grasp.

As they prepare for the IPL 2024, RCB confronts a big battle in their first match against defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on March 22 at the famous Chepauk Stadium. With a roster loaded with skill and experience, RCB undeniably have the necessary components to make a strong title assault. While past failures loom large, RCB enters the 2024 season with newfound hope and a steadfast commitment to break the cycle of close calls. Let's do a full SWOT analysis of the franchise ahead of the upcoming season.

Strength

RCB boasts a formidable wealth of experience in their batting lineup, led by the seasoned quartet of Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, and Glenn Maxwell.

With du Plessis' leadership, Kohli's composure, Patidar's adaptability, and Maxwell's explosive batting, RCB possesses a dynamic mix of talent capable of guiding the team to victory.

The addition of Cameron Green, who showcased his prowess with the bat for Mumbai Indians last season, further strengthens RCB's batting prowess.

Weakness

Despite a strong batting presence, RCB's bowling lineup raises concerns, especially after releasing key players like Josh Hazlewood, Wanindu Hasaranga, and Harshal Patel.

The replacements, including Alzarri Joseph, Lockey Ferguson, Yash Dayal, and Tom Curran, alongside Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj, face scrutiny due to their high economy rates in the IPL.

The spin department lacks depth following the departure of Yuzvendra Chahal and the absence of prominent signings in the auction, relying on relatively inexperienced options like Karn Sharma and Himanshu Sharma.

Opportunity

RCB's strategy focuses on nurturing young talents like Will Jacks, Cameron Green, and Anuj Rawat, signaling a transition as veteran players approach the latter stages of their careers.

With the likes of du Plessis, Kohli, and Maxwell aging, emerging talents have a golden opportunity to showcase their potential and secure long-term positions within the franchise.

Threat

RCB's history in the IPL is marred by missed opportunities despite fielding star-studded lineups, resulting in a perpetual quest for the elusive title.

The departure of key players without adequate replacements in the 2024 auction, coupled with potential issues in the lower order, poses a significant threat to RCB's title aspirations.

Daddy's Home and he is ready to reign again! 👑



Virat Kohli checked in to Namma Bengaluru, and we can't keep calm. Happy #Homecoming, @imVkohli! ❤‍🔥🏡#PlayBold #ನಮ್ಮRCB #IPL2024 pic.twitter.com/KLWKz788wx — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) March 18, 2024

RCB Squad For the IPL 2024

Faf du Plessis (C), Glenn Maxwell, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik, Suyash Prabhudessai, Will Jacks, Mahipal Lomror, Karn Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Mayank Dagar, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma, Rajan Kumar, Cameron Green, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Tom Curran, Lockie Ferguson, Swapnil Singh, Saurav Chauhan

RCB 2024 Predicted Playing XI

Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Anuj Rawat, Karn Sharma, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Siraj\

RCB IPL 2024 schedule so far

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings - March 22 - Chennai - 7:30 PM IST

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Punjab Kings - March 25 - Bengaluru - 7:30 PM IST

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders - March 29 - Bengaluru - 7:30 PM IST

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Lucknow Super Giants - April 2 - Bengaluru - 7:30 PM IST

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals - April 6 - Jaipur - 7:30 PM IST