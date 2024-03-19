Advertisement

It is that time of the year again when Royal Challengers Bangalore officially declared its IPL season open. Every year the franchise devises some changes ahead of the season and showcases what they implemented at a special event known as RCB Unbox Event. The much-anticipated program is scheduled to take place today i.e., March 19, 2024.

RCB's IPL 2024 jersey revealed ahead of Unbox event

While the RCB Unbox Event is set to feature aspects like the team's new jersey, logo, and a probable change in the name, there are some photos that are making waves on social media, claiming to be the leaks of the new jersey. Though there is no confirmation regarding whether it is the official jersey, claimers are making the noise that they have revealed the jersey even before the official event. Take a look at the outfit that is making reverberations on the internet. The picture showcases Virat Kohli brandishing the new supposed jersey of RCB for IPL 2024.

The jersey has propelled reactions from the fans and the initial thoughts about the jersey, should it turn out to be the official one, aren't good. A fan called it a "horrible" jersey, whereas another user stated, "Feeling sad for RCB fans." The micro-blogging platform X is filled with reactions like these at the moment.

How to watch the RCB Unbox Event?

The RCB Unbox Event will kick-start at 7:30 PM IST. Fans can witness the live streaming of the show through the official website of RCB and its app. Though, as of now nothing could be gauged regarding what the event will expedite and no information regarding what is lined up is given. However, as per the assertions, there are rumblings that the franchise will undergo a name change, logo change, and the official jersey for IPL 2024 will be revealed. The event will take place at the home of RCB i.e., at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

