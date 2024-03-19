×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 19th, 2024 at 17:00 IST

RCB's jersey for IPL 2024 allegedly leaked before the RCB Unbox event, fans call it 'horrible'

Ahead of the start of the RCB Unbox event, some leaks claiming to be the franchise's official jersey for IPL 2024 have invaded the social media space.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli | Image:X/BCCI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

It is that time of the year again when Royal Challengers Bangalore officially declared its IPL season open. Every year the franchise devises some changes ahead of the season and showcases what they implemented at a special event known as RCB Unbox Event. The much-anticipated program is scheduled to take place today i.e., March 19, 2024.

Also Read | 'Even Dhoni has made blunders but you'll never see Rohit make a blunder'

Advertisement

RCB's IPL 2024 jersey revealed ahead of Unbox event

While the RCB Unbox Event is set to feature aspects like the team's new jersey, logo, and a probable change in the name, there are some photos that are making waves on social media, claiming to be the leaks of the new jersey. Though there is no confirmation regarding whether it is the official jersey, claimers are making the noise that they have revealed the jersey even before the official event. Take a look at the outfit that is making reverberations on the internet. The picture showcases Virat Kohli brandishing the new supposed jersey of RCB for IPL 2024.

Advertisement


The jersey has propelled reactions from the fans and the initial thoughts about the jersey, should it turn out to be the official one, aren't good.  A fan called it a "horrible" jersey, whereas another user stated, "Feeling sad for RCB fans." The micro-blogging platform X is filled with reactions like these at the moment.

Also Read | Virat Kohli unveils stylish new look ahead of IPL 2024 comeback for RCB

Advertisement

How to watch the RCB Unbox Event?

The RCB Unbox Event will kick-start at 7:30 PM IST. Fans can witness the live streaming of the show through the official website of RCB and its app.  Though, as of now nothing could be gauged regarding what the event will expedite and no information regarding what is lined up is given. However, as per the assertions, there are rumblings that the franchise will undergo a name change, logo change, and the official jersey for IPL 2024 will be revealed. The event will take place at the home of RCB i.e., at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Advertisement

 

 

Advertisement

Published March 19th, 2024 at 17:00 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Bengaluru Protest

Bengaluru

a few seconds ago
Virat Kohli arrives at Chinnaswamy Stadium

RCB Unbox 2024 LIVE BLOG

2 minutes ago
In Pictures | SpaceX Falcon 9 Rocket Deploys Starlink Satellites From California

SpaceX Falcon 9 Rocket

2 minutes ago
PM Narendra Modi RamJyoti

Indian-Americans Hold 'Ha

5 minutes ago
Becky Lynch and Rhea Ripley

WWE RAW Results

12 minutes ago
Ravi Shankar Prasad

India News LIVE

14 minutes ago
SS Rajamouli

Rajamouli On RRR

14 minutes ago
Sakshi malik Vinesh Phogat

Vinesh, Sakshi urge PM

14 minutes ago
Holi natural colors

holi celebrations

16 minutes ago
Climate Change

Central banks to use Gaia

16 minutes ago
Nvidia has commanded more than 90% share of China's $7 billion AI chip market

Nvidia shares decline

17 minutes ago
Election Commission Asks Supreme Court to Return Sealed Electoral Bonds Docs, Hearing Today

Pleas Against CAA Move

19 minutes ago
Early Predictions For IPL 2024's Team Of The Season

Early Predictions For IPL

20 minutes ago
Sydney Sweeney

Sydney On Madame Web

20 minutes ago
Supreme Court seeks response on Ramdev Baba's plea

Patanjali summon Ramdev

21 minutes ago
Princess of Wales Kate Middleton

Where is Kate Middleton?

22 minutes ago
PM Modi in Salem, Tamil Nadu

LS Polls LIVE Updates

25 minutes ago
Noise' Airtel Payments Bank smartwatch

Noise payments smartwatch

27 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Kriti Kharbanda Shares Glimpse Of Her 'Pehli Rasoi'

    Entertainment5 hours ago

  2. Viral Video: Fans Vandalise Thalapathy Vijay's Car In Kerala

    Entertainment8 hours ago

  3. IPL 2024 New Rules: Key changes to impact player, toss rules and wides

    Sports 8 hours ago

  4. 'I've Put Her to Sleep Forever': Man Kills Wife After Reaching Canada

    India News9 hours ago

  5. Kerala Severely Hit By Chickenpox: Here's Everything About The Disease

    India News15 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo