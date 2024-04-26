Advertisement

Thursday's IPL match saw an intense battle between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). RCB posted a formidable total of 206/7 in their 20 overs, with Rajat Patidar emerging as the Player of the Match for his explosive 50 off just 20 deliveries. Captain Virat Kohli's steady 51 and Cameron Green's unbeaten 37 bolstered RCB's innings. SRH fought hard but fell short, managing 171/8 in their 20 overs. Shahbaz Ahmed's resilient 40* and Abhishek Sharma's quickfire 31 were commendable efforts. RCB emerged victorious by 35 runs, showcasing their dominance in this thrilling T20 encounter at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

How can RCB qualify for the IPL 2024 play-off after a victory against SRH?

Royal Challengers Bengaluru breathed a sigh of relief on Thursday after defeating Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. This was their first victory in almost a month, with the previous one coming against Punjab Kings at their home field, the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. With this much-needed win, RCB ended their six-match losing streak in the IPL 2024. Although the victory did not change their position at the bottom of the points table, where they currently have four points from nine games, it greatly improved their prospects of making the playoffs, with net run rate no longer a problem.

To guarantee a spot in the IPL 2024 playoffs, RCB must win their final five matches. Securing the top two slots in the table is unlikely, thus they must aim for at least third or fourth place. Winning all of their remaining games would give them a total of 14 points, ensuring their play-offs spot without relying on net run rate.

To finish fourth, RCB needs the top three teams - Rajasthan Royals, Kolkata Knight Riders, and Sunrisers Hyderabad - to win most of their remaining games. If RR and KKR each lose at least two games, and SRH loses one, they will end with 22, 20, and 20 points, respectively. In this scenario, RCB may claim the fourth playoff berth with 14 points.

Additionally, there's a remote chance of finishing third, which would need Hyderabad and Kolkata to go through a serious slump in play and win only one of their last games in order to end with 12 points. In order to accumulate 20 points, the Lucknow Super Giants would also need to win five of their last six games. With 14 points in this scenario, RCB may clinch the third postseason berth.

With their most recent victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad, RCB's chances of qualifying for the IPL 2024 playoffs appear realistic. There are chances for RCB to win important games against the recently struggling Punjab Kings and the unreliable Gujarat Titans in their next games. Gaining confidence from three straight wins will position them for their last two games, which will be played at Chinnaswamy Stadium, against the Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings, two teams with a wealth of experience.