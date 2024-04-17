'RCB's whole staff is foreigner, who's talking to Indian players': Sehwag slams RCB after 6th loss

Advertisement

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's struggles continued when they were defeated by Sunrisers Hyderabad by 25 runs in match 30 of IPL 2024. The season has gone from bad to worse for the franchise, as they have lost 6 of the 7 matches they have played so far. Aside from their triumph over the Punjab Kings, they haven't had any takeaway from the tournament yet.

Virender Sehwag dwells what is pulling RCB back

RCB have already lost six of their seven matches thus far. They are languishing at the bottom of the points rankings. Their playoff chances are dangling by a thread, and they don't appear to have any answers to their concerns.

Legendary Indian opener Virender Sehwag stated that having too many foreign individuals on RCB's support staff is an issue for them because there is no one to push the Indian players. Sehwag stated that RCB require an Indian captain to ensure the comfort of domestic players.

"If you have 12-15 Indian players, just 10 overseas and your entire staff is made of foreigners, that's an issue. Only a few of them are international players, rest are all Indians and half of them don't even understand English. How will you motivate them? Who spends time with them? Who talks to them? I can't see a single Indian staff member. At least there should be someone who the players can confide in," Sehwag told Cricbuzz.

"Players need a comfort level which they are not getting presently. Players go blank in front of captain Faf du Plessis because if he asks something, they will have to answer. If the leader is Indian, you can share what's going through your mind. But if you do that to an overseas player, you may be left out of the Playing XI in the next game. RCB need at least 2-3 Indian support staff," the former opener added.

For the sake of the Sport , the IPL, the fans and even the players i think BCCI needs to enforce the Sale of RCB to a New owner who will care to build a sports franchise the way most of the other teams have done so. #tragic — Mahesh Bhupathi (@Maheshbhupathi)

IPL 2024: SRH prevail over RCB by 25 runs

A potent Sunrisers Hyderabad batting line-up annihilated RCB's bowling on a flat Chinnaswamy surface on Monday. SRH scored 287-3 in 20 overs, superseding their own IPL record for the highest score in an innings, which they set a few days before. All four of RCB's premier bowlers conceded more than 50 runs, a first in this format.

Sunrisers Hyderabad struck 22 sixes in their innings, which is the most hit by a team in one innings. RCB put up a valiant fight, scoring 262-7 in reply, but they fell short by 25 runs. Royal Challengers Bengaluru will next take on Kolkata Knight Riders on April 21 at Eden Gardens.

