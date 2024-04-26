Advertisement

Precisely after one month, everything fell in the right place for RCB as they registered their second win of IPL 2024. After winning the toss, Faf du Plessis opted to bat first. Openers Virat Kohli and Du Plessis himself gave the side a terrific start. SRH pulled things back after the powerplay by taking the wickets of Du Plessis and Will Jacks. On the day, Rajat Patidar was in the mood. He struck Mayank Markande for four sixes in a row and gave the momentum to RCB. Patidar's 20-ball 50 and Kohli's gritty 51 off 43 balls, plus, Cameron Green's finishing blow (37), helped RCB put a challenging total of 206 in front of SRH. In reply, Sunrisers Hyderabad's X-factor Travis Head and spectacular revelation Abhishek Sharma fell early. SRH lost 5 wickets in powerplay. Sunrisers could not put the poor start behind and in the end, lost the match by 35 runs. Spinners Swapnil Singh and Karn Sharma trapped SRH by picking two wickets apiece. Patidar however was picked as the player of the match.

Also Read | AB de Villiers slams IPL rule-makers over Virat Kohli controversy

Advertisement

RCB fans celebrate team's win over SRH

As RCB host a huge fanbase, enthusiasts went into a frenzy and expressed their excitement on social media following their team's victory. Here are a few of the many reactions.

Advertisement

RCB winning while defending a total #RCBvsSRH pic.twitter.com/L4IPs1T6Ui — Harshhh! (@Harsh_humour)

RCB team making their fans happy at home ground of SRH 💉 pic.twitter.com/sciNB8Mryi — Pari (@BluntIndianGal)

The rest of the 8 IPL teams are thanking to RCB for showing a road map on how you can defeat SRH. 😂 — Aditya Saha (@Adityakrsaha)

RCB team to SILENCEer Cummins and Kavya maran 🍊🍊🤣#SRHvRCB pic.twitter.com/tmaCmeguaj — Praneeth (@fantasy_d11)

Oh how long we’ve waited for this smile 🥹 pic.twitter.com/FTpZiEzUBJ — Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets)

RCB will soon return to action. RCB's next fixture is on April 28, 2024. Next up, they will take on the Gujarat Titans.

Advertisement