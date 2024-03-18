Updated March 18th, 2024 at 13:51 IST
RCB UNBOX 2024: How to buy Unbox tickets, Guest list, Date, Time, Live stream - Everything to know
With the IPL 2024 fast approaching, take a look at all the details for the RCB Unbox 2024 event, including the guest list, live streaming details, and more.
The Royal Challengers Bangalore have the most entertaining way to kickstart their IPL campaign. While other teams stick to training and preparations, the Bengaluru-based franchise hosts a grand showcase for the players and the fans. This year, the RCB Unbox is all set to take place at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. The 12th Man Army have a reason to rejoice as the women's team has clinched the first title of the franchise. The onus will remain on the men to replicate the success that they achieved at the WPL 2024 Final. The party at the RCB's den will be nothing less than exciting. Expect some big celebrity appearances and monumental news at the event as the men's team gears up for their campaign at the Indian Premier League.
RCB Unbox 2024: Check dates, venue, live streaming, ticket prices, guestlist, and more details
Expect the RCB Unbox event to deliver some groundbreaking news as the franchise is expected to undergo a name change, and it has already been hinted on their social media platforms.
RCB Unbox 2024: The Guest List
Performers
- Alan Walker
- Raghu Dixit
- Brodha V
- Jordindian
- Neeti Mohan
- Barfi and Katcheri
Celebrity & Cricketers appearance
- Faf Du Plessis
- Virat Kohli
- Glenn Maxwell
- Dinesh Karthik
- Rishabh Shetty
- Ashwini Puneeth
- Shivrajkumar
- The entire RCB Women's Team (WPL 2024 Champions)
When will the RCB Unbox 2024 take place
The RCB Unbox event kicks off at 07:30 PM on Tuesday, March 19th, 2024.
Where will the RCB Unbox 2024 take place
The RCB Unbox event is set to take place at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.
How to buy tickets for the RCB Unbox 2024 event?
Tickets for the RCB Unbox 2024 event range from ₹800 to ₹4000 and can be purchased on the Royal Challengers Bangalore website or app. Keep in mind that each login allows you to book up to six tickets.
How to watch the RCB Unbox 2024 Live Streaming
Fans who want to catch up with the RCB Unbox event via live stream on the YouTube channel of the Royal Challengers Bangalore. Fans may also be able to watch the event live via the team's other social media outlets.
RCB Full Squad
Faf du Plessis (c), Glenn Maxwell, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik, Suyash Prabhudessai, Will Jacks, Mahipal Lomror, Karn Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Mayank Dagar, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma, Rajan Kumar, Cameron Green, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Tom Curran, Lockie Ferguson, Swapnil Singh, Saurav Chauhan.
At Chennai's M. A. Chidambaram Stadium on March 22, the Royal Challengers Bangalore will play their first IPL 2024 matchup against the reigning champions, the Chennai Super Kings.
