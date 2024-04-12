Advertisement

RCB Unbox: The excitement among fans for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is increasing day by day, as they eagerly await the chance to see their favourite stars play for their respective franchises. One of the most prominent players, former Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Virat Kohli, will be representing the Bengaluru-based franchise for the 16th consecutive season, having joined them at the young age of 19 in 2008.

Kohli was seen arriving at the Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday for the RCB Unbox event. A video of fans chanting 'Kohli Kohli' is also doing rounds on social media.

Just saw Virat Kohli 😭❤️ pic.twitter.com/Qsx8qL2NVc — Kevin (@imkevin149) March 26, 2023

The RCB Unbox event gave fans a great opportunity to witness their favourite stars, including Faf Du Plessis, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Harshal Patel, and others, in the team's first practice session. Additionally, the official jersey for the upcoming edition of the IPL was also unveiled at the event. Former RCB teammates Ab de Villiers, Chris Gayle, and Virat Kohli reunited once again, the reunion was made even more special as Kohli's former teammates were inducted into the RCB Hall of Fame.

De Villiers played for the RCB side from 2011-2021 in 157 matches, scoring 4,522 runs at an average of 41.10. He scored two centuries and 37 fifties for the side, achieving a strike rate of over 158. Meanwhile, Gayle represented RCB from 2011-17 in 91 matches, scoring 3,420 runs at a strike rate of over 154 and achieving five centuries and 21 half-centuries. His best score was an impressive 175*.

RCB will kick off their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season with a match against Mumbai Indians (MI) at their home arena, the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Last year, RCB qualified for the playoffs and finished fourth in the competition after losing to Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 2 by seven wickets.

RCB Team 2023: Full squad

Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Siraj, Faf Du Plessis (c), Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Karthik, Shahbaz Ahmed, Rajat Patidar, Anuj Rawat, Akash Deep, Josh Hazlewood, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Suyash Prabhudessai, Karn Sharma, Siddharth Kaul, David Willey, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Sonu Yadav, Micheal Bracewell.

Image: Twitter