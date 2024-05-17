Advertisement

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are set to face Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at home in M Chinnaswamy Stadium in match 68 of IPL 2024 in what is a virtual knockout as the winner of the contest will progress to the IPL 2024 playoffs. A day prior to the Goliath clash between the two franchises, RCB's star player Dinesh Karthik has given a massive update which will provide humungous relief to Bengaluru fans.

All the weather forecast leading upto the match has suggested that the threat of rain affecting RCB's chances for qualifying for the playoffs are at an all time high.

Advertisement

RCB are currently 6th in the IPL points table with 12 points, whereas CSK are 4th with 14 points. Chennai have a superior run rate over Bangalore and this means that RCB will not only need to beat CSK they need to beat the defending Champions with 18 runs while defending or 11 runs to spare while chasing.

All that could be secondary if rain arrives and spoils Bangalore's party. As per the weather forecast, the match could be washout owing to “Thunderstorm and Rain” predicted but Dinesh Karthik has recently provided a massive boost to RCB supporters.

Advertisement

Also Read | How can RCB qualify for IPL Playoffs? Here's over-by-over scenario for RCB vs CSK according to DLS

Dinesh Karthik provides humungous relief to Bengaluru Fans

A day prior to the encounter, Dinesh Karthik took to his Instagram story and fielded questions from the fans. When, one fan asked Dinesh Karthik how did the weather look for tomorrow, the wicketkeeper batsman revealed that the weather in Bengaluru was nice and will be hoping for much of the same tomorrow.

Dinesh Karthik gives massive relief to Bengaluru fans, Image/Instagram/screengrab

“As of now, it's very very good. Fingers crossed for tomorrow”, said Dinesh Karthik on Bengaluru's weather. Dinesh Karthik further revealed that in his story that at the moment the sky was clear and had no signs of rain.

Advertisement

Dinesh Karthik reveals clear skies, Image/Instagram/screengrab

This will come as a huge boost to RCB fans as they want to see their team back in the IPL playoffs and will hope that weather stays the same for tomorrow's match so that their team can do the talking on the pitch against CSK.