In a match where they needed to put on a huge total on the board, RCB displayed a brilliant batting display at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, and scored 218 runs at a loss of five wickets in 20 overs. Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, Rajat Patidar, and Camron Green, all chipped in with decent knocks to help RCB reach a challenging total. To qualify for the IPL 2024 playoffs, RCB not just need a win over CSK, there is a further stipulation that could eliminate their stay in the competition.

RCB need to restrict CSK before 201

It was disseminated ahead of the match that to qualify for the IPL 2024 playoffs, RCB need to attain a victory of 18 runs or more or have to chase the total in 18.1 overs or less. Since they have batted first then the first case is valid. RCB have given CSK a target of 219 runs, and now have to restrict Chennai before the score of 201 runs. In case, CSK reach or go beyond the mark of 201 they will automatically qualify and the match result won't be relevant. Thus, 201 is the actual target that CSK would be looking for.

RCB post challenging total on the board

Royal Challengers Bengaluru posted a challenging 218 for five against defending champions Chennai Super Kings in a must-win Indian Premier League match here on Saturday. Sent into bat, skipper Faf du Plessis (54) and Virat Kohli (47) shared 78 runs for the opening stand in 9.4 overs after the match was interrupted by showers for sometime at the end of the third over. Coming onto bat at No.3 position, Rajat Patidar made 41 off 23 balls and stitched 71 runs with Cameron Green (38 not out off 17) for the second wicket to kept up the tempo. Towards the end, Dinesh Karthik (14 off 6) and Glenn Maxwell (16 off 5) played short little cameos to lift RCB. For CSK, Shardul Thakur picked up two wickets giving away 61 runs.

(With inputs from PTI)