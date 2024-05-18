Advertisement

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs. Chennai Super Kings match at M Chinnaswamy Stadium promises to be spectacular. This season is no exception to the high-stakes games that define the playoff race on this level. Bengaluru and Chennai are vying for the final playoff slot after Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Rajasthan have already secured their places. This season, RCB has shown to be quite resilient. Few could have predicted their present position following a disastrous start that featured seven losses in their first eight games. They did, however, recover admirably, winning their next five games to clinch a playoff position. If Chennai defeats Bengaluru while Rajasthan and Hyderabad lose, they have a good chance of winning. The possibility of rain on matchday adds intrigue to this high-stakes match. Bengaluru's season would end if Chennai advanced to the playoffs via a washout. Check out the Dream11 predictions, tips, and updates for today's high-stakes encounter.

Also Read: Things gets worse for Hardik Pandya as he gets BANNED by BCCI

Advertisement

Weather Forecast for RCB vs CSK match

On Saturday morning, the majority of Bengaluru had beautiful sky and sunlight, giving Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) supporters a cause for joyousness.

Advertisement

The weather gave encouraging signals despite the serious rain danger to RCB's pivotal game against Chennai Super Kings (CSK), which will decide who advances to the IPL 2024 playoffs with Sunrisers Hyderabad, Rajasthan Royals, and Kolkata Knight Riders. There had been no overnight rain and it was a beautiful morning in downtown Bengaluru, the site of Chinnaswamy Stadium. The evening prediction is still troubling, though, with a 60% probability of rain expected around the time of the 7:30 p.m. start of the match. Predictions from the Indian Meteorological Department point to a “generally cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers.”

The predicted rain did not arrive in downtown Bengaluru, thus both RCB and CSK were able to practise uninterrupted for more than an hour the night before. After a stretch of abnormally hot weather, the city has seen continuous rainfall over the previous few weeks; however, the last three days have been largely dry.

Advertisement

Chinnaswamy Stadium is getting prepared for biggest clash

Weather is pleasant in Bengaluru pic.twitter.com/7tHlZe38ex — Virat Kohli Fan Club (@Trend_VKohli)

Play may restart 30 minutes after the rain ends at Chinnaswamy Stadium because of its superior drainage system, which includes a subsurface aeration system.

Advertisement

RCB's chances of making the playoffs would be ended with a washout. Following a dismal beginning in which they lost seven of their first eight games, RCB produced an incredible turnaround, winning their next five games. As of right now, they have 14 points and a net run rate (NRR) of 0.538, compared to their 12 points and an NRR of 0.387 for CSK. In order to go up to the playoffs, RCB must either win by eighteen runs or reach the 200-ball mark with around eleven balls remaining. This task would become more difficult with a shortened game if it gets affected by rain.