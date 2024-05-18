Advertisement

Following a tremendous batting display at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, RCB have put on a formidable score of 218 runs on the board at the loss of 5 wickets after 20 overs. This means CSK would need to score 219 runs to win the match and qualify for the playoffs. However, Chennai Super Kings can still qualify even if they lose the match.

How many runs CSK need to score to qualify for IPL 2024 playoffs?

The RCB vs CSK game is a do-or-die game for both teams and has been touted as a virtual knockout. For RCB to qualify, the equation says, they would have to win the match by a score of 18 runs or beyond. Therefore, since the target is 219, Super Kings need to score more 201 runs or more in any case. If CSK go on to score more than 201 runs and yet lose, they will still qualify. For RCB, they need to register a victory over CSK by 18 runs or more.

Now the onus is on MS Dhoni and Co. The surface at Chinnaswamy is considered as batting friendly. Thus, an intriguing second half of the match is set to unfold.

Innings Break!#RCB set a 🎯 of 2️⃣1️⃣9️⃣ for #CSK



Don't go anywhere folks! This could be a tournament-defining chase 🔥🔥



Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/7RQR7B2jpC #TATAIPL | #RCBvCSK pic.twitter.com/2Mb7wKsOxs — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL)

RCB vs CSK: Bengaluru post a total in excess of 200 runs

Royal Challengers Bengaluru posted a challenging 218 for five against defending champions Chennai Super Kings in a must-win Indian Premier League match here on Saturday.

Sent into bat, skipper Faf du Plessis (54) and Virat Kohli (47) shared 78 runs for the opening stand in 9.4 overs after the match was interrupted by showers for sometime at the end of the third over.

Coming onto bat at No.3 position, Rajat Patidar made 41 off 23 balls and stitched 71 runs with Cameron Green (38 not out off 17) for the second wicket to kept up the tempo.

Towards the end, Dinesh Karthik (14 off 6) and Glenn Maxwell (16 off 5) played short little cameos to lift RCB.

For CSK, Shardul Thakur picked up two wickets giving away 61 runs.

Brief Scores: Royal Challengers Bengaluru: 218 for 5 in 20 overs.

(With inputs from PTI)