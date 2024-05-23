Updated May 23rd, 2024 at 21:07 IST
RCB vs CSK: It's a rivalry NOW, Chennai Super Kings players have started mocking RCB after RR's loss
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's exit from IPL 2024 became a subject of sorrow for the franchise's fans, whereas, many others resorted to trolling the team.
RCB's loss against Rajasthan Royals brought out a flurry of reactions from general fans as well as players. Royal Challengers Bengaluru's exit from IPL 2024 became a subject of sorrow for the franchise's fans, whereas, many others contributed to the reaction space by trolling the team and its fanbase. The latter category was joined by a couple of CSK players as well, which further caused a stir between the supporters of both teams.
CSK players mock RCB's loss to RR
Tushar Deshpande was the first one to react to RCB's loss. The CSK pacer shared a popular meme on the story which highlighted "BENGALURU CANT". He later deleted his story, however, till then the screenshots of it were amplified all over social media.
After Deshpande, Deepak Chahar entered the bracket by leaving a "salute emoji" on a post delivered by former CSK player Ambati Rayudu that highlighted a reminder that CSK has 5 IPL titles in its trophy cabinet.
Fans have critiqued Rayudu's post and have thrown flak at Deepak Chahar as well for leaving a response to it.
RCB vs CSK: Fan war in place
The social media behaviour of the aforementioned CSK players made the fans think that they are salty over the defeat RCB inflicted on them on Saturday, May 18, 2024. The RCB vs CSK match saw, RCB winning by 27 runs and qualifying for the playoffs. Their celebration after the victory drew many eyeballs, as it went for a while so much so that even MS Dhoni stormed off the field after waiting for a bit for RCB players to conclude their ceremony and finish the proceedings with a warm handshake. Ever since then, the war between CSK and RCB fans has been on.
