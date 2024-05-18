Advertisement

Virat Kohli came out swinging in RCB's crucial match against CSK at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday, May 18. The cricket icon unleashed a monstrous 98-meter six, sending the ball soaring to the stadium's roof amidst thunderous cheers from the fans. Kohli's explosive batting injected vital momentum for RCB right from the start, following Ruturaj Gaikwad's decision to bowl first after winning the toss in this highly anticipated final league showdown of the season for both teams.

Virat Kohli smashes a stunning six during RCB vs CSK

Despite the looming threat of rain, Virat Kohli displayed no restraint as he aggressively targeted CSK's new ball bowler, Tushar Deshpande, in the third over of the match. Kohli's assault on the Mumbai pacer was relentless, exemplified by a powerful pull shot that sent a delivery aimed at the leg-stump line soaring over the deep square-leg boundary. The ferocity of Kohli's stroke was such that the ball crashed into the roof of one of the stands at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday, leaving spectators in awe.

Two lavish strokes to take your mind away from the rain delay 😉



Virat Kohli gets the Chinnaswamy crowd going 🔥



Watch the match LIVE on @JioCinema and @StarSportsIndia 💻📱#TATAIPL | #RCBvCSK pic.twitter.com/AGRH9nx83N — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL)

Continuing his onslaught, Kohli unleashed another massive six, spearheading RCB's attack in the 3rd over, while Faf du Plessis grappled with finding his rhythm during Tushar Deshpande's opening over. In contrast, Du Plessis took charge against Shardul Thakur in the subsequent over, smashing a six and a boundary to assert his presence at the crease.

Virat Kohli once again etched his name in the record books, becoming the inaugural player to notch up 3,000 runs at a single venue in the IPL. Kohli's remarkable feat saw him breach the 3000-run mark in 89 matches at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. His dominance at this venue places him significantly ahead of Rohit Sharma, who has accumulated 2,295 runs in 80 matches at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.