IPL 2024: The Bengaluru crowd came to see their favourite player Virat Kohli in action and they sure were treated to a brilliant shot in RCB vs KKR match at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Kohli opened the innings for RCB after KKR elected to bowl and he looked at his absolute best from the very start.

Despite Faf du Plessis falling early, Kohli continued the onslaught from the other end. However, there was one trademark Kohli shot that left bowler Mitchell Starc stunned. Kohli flicked one from Starc straight into the stands. It did not even look like Kohli put any power into the shot and it was just timing that took the ball to the stands. Or it was pure magic. See the shot to have your own view on it.

Virat Kohli’s flick of wrist against starc 🥵 pic.twitter.com/71GWcYCgus — ` (@musafir_tha_yr) March 29, 2024

KKR vs RCB: Kolkata win toss, elect to field first

Kolkata Knight Riders captain Shreyas Iyer won the toss and elected to bowl against hosts Royal Challengers Bengaluru in their Indian Premier League match here on Friday.

KKR have made one change with left-arm spinner Anukul Roy coming in.

KKR have handed a debut IPL cap to 18-year-old top-order batter Angkrish Raghuvanshi, who is in their substitutes list.

RCB, on the other hand, have gone with the same playing XI.

Teams: Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Cameron Green, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Anuj Rawat (w), Dinesh Karthik, Alzarri Joseph, Mayank Dagar, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Philip Salt (w), Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Ramandeep Singh, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Mitchell Starc, Anukul Roy, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy. PTI APA AM APA AM AM