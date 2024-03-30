×

Updated March 30th, 2024 at 10:29 IST

RCB vs KKR: Virat Kohli playfully retrieves Mic from Cameron Green's hands in hilarious mix-up-WATCH

During RCB vs KKR, Virat Kohli humorously retrieves the microphone from Cameron Green in a lighthearted mid-innings mix-up.

Reported by: Aryan Suraj Chadha
Virat Kohli and Camron Green
Virat Kohli and Camron Green | Image:X/screengrab
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
In a thrilling encounter between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), KKR emerged victorious by 7 wickets with 19 balls to spare. The match saw RCB posting a competitive total of 182/6 in their 20 overs, thanks to Virat Kohli's brilliant unbeaten knock of 83* off 59 balls. In response, KKR chased down the target with ease, reaching 186/3 in just 16.5 overs. Sunil Narine was the standout performer, claiming 1 wicket for 40 runs and smashing 47 runs off 22 balls, earning him the Player of the Match award.

Cameron Green and Virat Kohli share a humorous moment during RCB vs KKR

Virat Kohli and Cameron Green, players of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), had a lighthearted moment during the mid-innings interview during their IPL 2024 match against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). In a hilarious twist of events, Green—who was supposed to give Kohli the Orange Cap and wait for his own interview—inadvertently gave Kohli the microphone as well as the cap before idly leaving the scene, making for a funny scene.

On Friday, March 29, the 10th match of the Indian Premier League 2024 took place at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. KKR won by a margin of seven wickets. Bengaluru amassed a score of 182-6 after being called to bat, with Kohli spearheading the effort with an undefeated 83 runs off 59 balls. In only 16.5 overs, Kolkata managed to chase down the goal, though.

After the batting innings of RCB, Green had to give the Orange Cap to Kohli, who had emerged as the IPL 2024 top scorer. Green was then anticipated to wait for his interview with the host broadcaster, while Kohli was expected to leave.

Also Read: Updated IPL 2024 standings, Orange Cap & Purple holder after RCB vs KKR

The RCB all-rounder gave Virat Kohli the microphone and the Orange Cap inadvertently in a moment of uncertainty before turning to leave. When Kohli and pundit Ian Bishop started laughing, Kohli threw the microphone back to Green and walked off screen, Green making a funny motion of his hand to tell him to go.

Following the early removal of skipper Faf du Plessis for eight runs during the match against KKR, Kohli and Green (33 off 21) established a critical partnership of 65 runs for the second wicket. Andre Russell bowled Green in the ninth over, but Kohli was still undefeated at 83. Two sixes and four boundaries marked his innings.

Cameron Green's performances in the IPL 2024 have been under intense scrutiny following his high-profile ₹17.5 crore trade from the Mumbai Indians to the Royal Challengers Bangalore. The 24-year-old hasn't, however, yet turned up any really memorable performances.

Cameron Green used his medium pace to score 18 runs and collect 2-27 against the Chennai Super Kings in the first game. He got out for just three runs after failing to grab a wicket against Punjab Kings. He was limited to one over with the bowling, giving up seven runs without collecting a wicket, despite his encouraging innings of 33 against KKR.

