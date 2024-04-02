×

LIVE-BLOG

Updated April 2nd, 2024 at 19:30 IST

IPL 2024, RCB vs LSG Live Score & Updates: Bengaluru win toss, opt to bowl first

In Match 15 of the IPL 2024, Faf du Plessis' Royal Challengers Bengaluru will take on KL Rahul's Lucknow Super Giants. Catch the live updates from the RCB vs LSG match instantly. Stay at republicworld.com for the live score and updates from the match.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
RCB vs LSG
RCB vs LSG | Image: IPL
IPL 2024, RCB vs LSG Live Score: Match starts
IPL 2024, RCB vs LSG Live Score: Playing XIs
IPL 2024, RCB vs LSG Live Score: Mohsin out, Yash Thakur in
7: 29 IST, April 2nd 2024

Quinton de Kock and KL Rahul opened the batting for Lucknow Super Giants. Reece Topley took the new ball for RCB.

7: 09 IST, April 2nd 2024

LSG: Quinton de Kock (wk), Devdutt Padikkal, KL Rahul (capt), Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Yash Thakur, Mayank Yadav, M Siddharth

RCB: Faf du Plessis (capt), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik, Anuj Rawat (wk), Reece Topley, Mayank Dagar, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal

7: 05 IST, April 2nd 2024

Mohsin Khan has been replaced by Yash Thakur in the LSG playing XI. Mohsin is out with a sour back.  

7: 03 IST, April 2nd 2024

RCB has made one change to their playing XI. Alzarri Joseph has been replaced by Reece Topley. 

7: 02 IST, April 2nd 2024

Royal Challengers Bengaluru have won the toss and elected to bat first against Lucknow Super Giants.  

5: 59 IST, April 2nd 2024

The live streaming of the RCB vs LSG match will be available on JioCinema app and website. The live broadcast will be shown on Star Sports TV channels.  

5: 58 IST, April 2nd 2024

Welcome to the blog for RCB vs LSG IPL 2024 match that will take place in Bengaluru. 

Published April 2nd, 2024 at 18:00 IST

