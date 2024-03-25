Updated March 25th, 2024 at 17:35 IST

IPL 2024, RCB vs PBKS Live Score & Updates: Bengaluru will look for their maiden win against Punjab

In Match 6 of the IPL 2024, Faf du Plessis' Royal Challengers Bengaluru will take on Shikhar Dhawan's Punjab Kings. Catch the live updates from the RCB vs PBKS match instantly. Stay at republicworld.com for the live score updates from the match.