Updated March 25th, 2024 at 17:35 IST
IPL 2024, RCB vs PBKS Live Score & Updates: Bengaluru will look for their maiden win against Punjab
In Match 6 of the IPL 2024, Faf du Plessis' Royal Challengers Bengaluru will take on Shikhar Dhawan's Punjab Kings. Catch the live updates from the RCB vs PBKS match instantly. Stay at republicworld.com for the live score updates from the match.
- Sports
- 1 min read
5: 14 IST, March 25th 2024
RCB Probable XI: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (capt), Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Anuj Rawat (wk), Dinesh Karthik, Alzarri Joseph, Karn Sharma, Mayank Dagar, Mohammed Siraj
PBKS Probable XI: Shikhar Dhawan (capt), Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Sam Curran, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Liam Livingstone, Shashank Singh, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar
4: 47 IST, March 25th 2024
The live streaming of the RCB vs PBKS IPL 2024 match will be available on JioCinema app and website. The live broadcast will be shown on Star Sports TV channels.
4: 31 IST, March 25th 2024
Welcome to the RCB vs PBKS IPL 2024 blog. Fans can find all the updates related to the match here at republicworld.com
Published March 25th, 2024 at 16:58 IST
