Shashank Singh of Punjab Kings played a spectacular knock to take his side past the target set by Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium. He came in at 6th when the team was reeling at 70/4. From there he compounded 61 runs in just 29 balls to emerge as the match winner for PBKS in match number 17 of IPL 2024.

GT vs PBKS: Internet hails Shashank Singh following his match winning knock against Gujarat Titans

Following the culmination of the match, social media has gone gaga over the performance of Singh. Reactions are flowing in as people are congratulating the 32-year-old for stepping up when the team needed him. Here are a few of the many reactions on social media platform X.

GT vs PBKS IPL 2024: Match summary

A cracking unbeaten half-century by all-rounder Shashank Singh and his fruitful 43-partnership with an equally aggressive Ashutosh Sharma helped Punjab Kings defeat Gujarat Titans by three wickets in an Indian Premier League match here on Thursday.

Shashank smashed an unbeaten 61 off 29 deliveries, while Ashutosh slammed a 17-ball 31 as PBKS chased down the 200-run target with one ball to spare after the team from Punjab had an inauspicious start, losing skipper Shikhar Dhawan for just one run.

GT skipper Shubman Gill's unbeaten 89 off just 48 deliveries in the team's total of 199 for 4 went in vain.

Gill was in sublime form as he took GT to an imposing total, hitting six boundaries and four maximums. He was assisted by Sai Sudarshan, who slammed a 19-ball 33 at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Gill and Sudarshan also shared a 53-run stand for the third wicket.

Brief Scores: Gujarat Titans: 199 for 4 in 20 overs (Shubman Gill 89, Kane Williamson 26, Sai Sudharsan 33; Kagiso Rabada 2/44) lost to Punjab Kings 200 for 7 in 19.5 overs (Prabhsimran Singh 35, Shashank Singh 61 not out, Ashutosh Sharma 31; Noor Ahmad 2/32) by three wickets.