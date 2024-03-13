Advertisement

With the IPL 2024 approaching soon, all the teams have geared up for practice in the nets, as all of the teams will aim to make their case for the title. All the players have reached their respective franchise's dens and have been preparing themselves for the ultimate showdown. This year, all the eyes will be locked in on the Kolkata Knight Riders. Led by Shreyas Iyer, the team has unfathomable talent, including the T20 sensation Rinku Singh. The star batter encountered an incident at the KKR camp, and he showcased his generous side.

Also Read: 'IT'S TIME TO RETIRE': James Anderson recalls his exchange with Shubman Gill at Dharamshala Test

Advertisement

Rinku Singh accidentally hits ball boy while hitting a six, presents him with a gift

Rinku Singh has returned to the Kolkata Knight Riders' den ahead of the IPL 2024 season. But an incident took place during the net practice as a ball boy was hit on the forehead by Rinku Singh's thunderous shot that went for a six. The Kolkata Knight Riders shared the moment on their social media platforms, the child who got hit with the ball was brought in front of the southpaw batter. Rinku immediately walked up towards him and apologized for mistakenly hitting him with the ball.

Advertisement

Abhishek Nayar, the batting coach for the Kolkata Knight Riders, was with Rinku, and he offered the young child a hat. Before the child left, Rinku and Nayar even signed the hat that he was offered.

Advertisement

Also Read: IPL 2024: What is a Super Over? Know the rules of the typical tiebreaker

Rinku Singh sent ripples throughout the IPL 2023 season and made sure that his full-time run was worth it. The UP-based batter garnered sensationalism when he smashed five sixes in the final over of the match against the Gujarat Titans. His star-studded run allowed him to feature for the National side as the batter received his T20I debut in the Ireland series. Rinku proved his worth yet again in India's latest T20I series against Afghanistan and emerged as a credible finisher in the middle-order.

Advertisement

The Indian team is anticipated to choose Rinku Singh for the T20 World Cup in 2024; they will be depending on the Indian Premier League to help with the selection process. Rohit Sharma, who made his long-awaited comeback to the T20I format, will lead the Men in Blue. Rinku was also in Dharamshala, where the team supposedly had a T20 CWC picture session. There's a good chance we'll see him playing for the Blues in the ICC Majors.