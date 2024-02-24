Advertisement

Known for his powerful batting, Rishabh Pant is a dynamic batsman who is expected to return to professional cricket in the IPL 2024 season. Following a car accident, Pant took a lengthy break from cricket in December 2022, missing most of the campaign so far. Pant, who is getting ready to play again for the Delhi Capitals, is expected to play mostly as a specialist batter in the first few games of the 2024 Indian Premier League. The competition is much more exciting now that Pant is participating, as fans are anticipating the spectacular displays that have come to represent Pant's style of play.

Rishabh Pant can’t wait to perform in front of fans

Rishabh Pant has voiced his desire to reconcile with his supporters in Delhi as he prepares for his highly awaited return to the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2024. Following a difficult period defined by various injuries incurred in an accident on the Delhi-Dehradun highway in December 2022, Pant has stayed determined to restore full fitness and make a successful return to the cricket pitch.

Pant's comeback to the Delhi Capitals (DC) in IPL 2024 is crucial for both the team and its fans. Despite being restricted from active participation, Pant stayed involved in the sport by attending matches as a spectator at the Arun Jaitley Stadium last year. However, seeing his club fall short of playoff qualifying under David Warner's leadership served as a sobering reminder of his job on the pitch and the influence he has on the team's success.

With his return to play approaching, Pant's arrival promises to bring new energy and excitement into the IPL, as fans eagerly anticipate his electric exploits and match-winning contributions for Delhi Capitals. Rishabh Pant expressed his joy and said:

“The IPL is not only about cricket; it’s also about the fans that make every match memorable. With Star Sports’ ‘Star Nahi Far’ initiative, I will get to share the game’s excitement with fans directly. Can’t wait to meet the fans in Delhi during IPL 2024 and make more special memories together!”

The Delhi Capitals are set to begin their IPL 2024 campaign with a highly anticipated encounter on Saturday, March 23, at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali. As the squad prepares for this exciting match, fans can anticipate a fantastic display of cricketing talent and fierce competition as the Capitals want to make a winning start to their season. With the stakes high and anticipation mounting, all eyes will be on the Capitals as they hit the pitch to demonstrate their talent and drive in search of success.