Delhi Capitals' biggest showman, Rishabh Pant, is back. The DC captain came to the middle after the departure of David Warner in the match against Punjab Kings in IPL 2024. Pant came in at no.4 and got off the mark on the second delivery he faced after 454 days.

Rishabh Pant gets the rousing reception from the crowd

Here's the moment that fans waited for so long. Rishabh Pant is back and got a rousing reception from the crowd.

It was the moment that the entire cricket fraternity was longing to witness, as Rishabh Pant's recovery was closely followed by plethora of fans. Hence, it was the moment that fructified the patience. While it was an incredible moment, Pant's stay at the crease was short-lived. He played 13 balls and scored 18 runs, which included a total of two boundaries. In the end, it was a short dismissal that concluded his return innings. Harshal Patel banged in short, it was not a pacey delivery, and Pant could not get the hold of it, subsequently, he was caught by Jonny Bairstow at backward point.

IPL 2024 PBKS vs DC: Momentum with Punjab

After opting to bowl first, PBKS suffered the wrath of DC openers, Mitchell Marsh and David Warner. DC received a flying start but Punjab made its way back courtesy of wickets. Following the departure of Warner, who made 29 off 20 balls, Capitals have yearned for a partnership but wickets have continued to fall at regular intervals. As per the latest update, Axar Patel has got out after scoring 21 runs and Delhi Capitals are reeling at 138/7 after 17.1 overs.