In a thrilling encounter between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the IPL 2024 at Vizag, CSK's pursuit of 192 runs faced an early setback when DC's pacer Khaleel Ahmed took a wicket in the opening over, dismissing Ruturaj Gaikwad.

Rishabh Pant's takes MS Dhoni-like catch

Ruturaj Gaikwad departed after facing just two balls, leaving CSK at 3 for 1 after 1 over. His attempt to drive a good length delivery resulted in a slight inside edge, which was caught by the alert Rishabh Pant behind the wickets.

Rishabh Pant's exceptional catch behind the stumps was particularly noteworthy as it came against his wicketkeeping idol, MS Dhoni, who was in attendance at the venue when the Delhi Capitals captain completed the catch.

Following their captain's early exit, CSK was in dire need of stability as they had lost Rachin Ravindra in the 3rd over. Enter veteran batsman Ajinkya Rahane, who took on the responsibility of anchoring the innings and guiding CSK towards DC's challenging total of 191/5, propelled by impressive half-centuries from Rishabh Pant and David Warner.

Despite DC setting a formidable target, the seasoned CSK lineup was expected to mount a strong response. However, the yellow army quickly went into a shell after Delhi picked up back-to-back wickets in the 14th over. As of now, Chennai Super Kings are at 120 for 5 after 16 overs.