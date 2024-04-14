×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 13th, 2024 at 00:20 IST

Rishabh Pant takes DRS, then argues with umpire that he did not take DRS after it goes against him

During the 4th over the LSG innings, Rishabh Pant seemingly took a review to check the potential dismissal of Devdutt Padikkal. Drama unfolded afterwards.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Rishabh Pant during LSG vs DC match
Rishabh Pant during LSG vs DC match | Image:Jio Cinema/@riseup_pant17
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

A major misunderstanding took place during the LSG vs DC game. During the 4th over the LSG innings, Rishabh Pant seemingly took a review to check the potential dismissal of Devdutt Padikkal. However, after the umpire found conclusive evidence that there was no bat involved, Pant engaged in a long chat with the on-field umpire at the Ekana Sports City.

Rishabh Pant took DRS by mistake?

At first, there was obscurity regarding what the chat was about. It was earlier speculated that Rishabh Pant communicated to the umpire that he did not take the  DRS and the umpire mistook his gesture. Later it was cleared that Pant wanted to know why the third umpire did not use the Ultraedge technology to make the final decision.

Also Read | LSG vs DC Live Score and updates

DC vs LSG: Lucknow win toss elects to bat first

Delhi Capitals' bowling unit will have to punch above its weight against an in-form Lucknow Super Giants, who will start as overwhelming favourites in an Indian Premier League match here on Friday.

LSG, who sit on the third spot on the points table, seem to have all their bases covered even though rookie pacer Mayank Yadav, who bowls thunderbolts in excess of 150 kmph, is likely to miss the match because of an abdominal niggle.

Advertisement

The 21-year-old bowled just one over against Gujarat Titans before walking off the field, complaining of soreness last week.

In Yadav's absence, another rookie pacer, Yash Thakur starred with a five-wicket haul against GT. He will have the company of Naveen-ul-Haq, Krunal Pandya and leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi among others.

Advertisement

LSG boasts of a strong opening pair of Quinton de Kock and KL Rahul. The South African has scored two half-centuries but the captain is yet to convert his starts into something meaningful.

The flamboyant Nicholas Pooran has been in sensational form, adding meat to LSG's total at the fag end of the innings.

Advertisement

The major concern for the Lucknow outfit, however, remains Devdutt Padikkal who is yet to reach double digits.

The visitors, on the other hand, are looking like an outfit bereft of a Plan B as it became apparent in their 106-run hammering by Kolkata Knight Riders. The latest loss to a struggling Mumbai Indians has left them languishing at the bottom of the points table with the worst net run rate of -1.370.

Advertisement

The primary worry is the composition of the Indian pace attack, which just lacks spunk.

The onus will be on Khaleel Ahmed and old warhorse Ishant Sharma once again but the duo hasn't been able to deliver consistently. Mukesh Kumar is expected to be back from injury but he has also not set the stage ablaze with his performance.

Advertisement

And, medium pacers Sumit Kumar and Rasikh Dar could well be lambs for slaughter against the likes of de Kock, Stoinis and Pooran.

To add to their woes, pace spearhead Anrich Nortje has been unable to shrug off the rust since coming off his injury, leaking runs at an economy of 13.43 in four outings.

Advertisement

DC has struggled to find the silver lining in their 2024 campaign barring skipper Rishabh Pant and Tristan Stubb's form.

The main issue is the team's lack of depth in Indian talent on the bench. This deficiency does not instil confidence in the team.

Advertisement

Prithvi Shaw got some much-needed runs but he needs to do more at the top. But, save Abhishek Porel, none of the uncapped Indian players have measured up, which has led to over-reliance on their overseas recruits who have also been stuttering.

(with PTI inputs)

Advertisement

 

Advertisement

Published April 12th, 2024 at 20:08 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Real estate sales up 68%

Real estate rockets

2 minutes ago
PM Modi with Union Minister Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and BJP president JP Nadda

More IITs, IIMs, AIIMS

6 minutes ago
Godrej Locks

Godrej Locks expansion

8 minutes ago
Indian stock markets to open higher

LIC investments in Adani

13 minutes ago
UFC

UFC 300 Results

15 minutes ago
Credit Card

Credit card rules

16 minutes ago
UFC stunned by Max Holloway insane KO

UFC 300 Results

22 minutes ago
Students

More focus on quality edu

26 minutes ago
Israel's ambassador to India Naor Gilon

Naor Gilon Slams Iran

27 minutes ago
PM Modi hands over first copy of manifesto to beneficiaries

National Digital Varsity

27 minutes ago
PM Narendra Modi

BJP Manifesto on jobs

29 minutes ago
Indian Embassy Issue Fresh Advisory, Helpline Numbers as Iran-Israel Tensions Escalates

Indian Nationals Advisory

30 minutes ago
Housing

Affordable homes

30 minutes ago
Real estate

Realty skills imperative

31 minutes ago
Iran Israel War

Israel Closes Schools

31 minutes ago
IPL 2024, KKR vs LSG Live Score & Updates

IPL 2024, KKR vs LSG Live

31 minutes ago
Akshay Bhatia

Akshay slips at end of R3

38 minutes ago
Shikhar Dhawan

Bangar on Dhawan's injury

40 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Man Stoned To Death After Sending Inappropriate Photos to Woman

    India News15 hours ago

  2. Israel Finds Body of Teen Whose Disappearance Led to Settler Violence

    World15 hours ago

  3. Pakistan: Search on for Gunmen who Abducted Bus Passengers, Killed 11

    World17 hours ago

  4. How This Indian-Origin Couple Survived the Sydney Mall Attack

    World17 hours ago

  5. YouTuber Couple Jumps to Death From 7th Floor of High Rise in Delhi-NCR

    India News17 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo