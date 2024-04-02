Advertisement

Riyan Parag continued to pile on the runs in the Indian Premier League 2024 as he smashed yet another fifty in IPL this season. Parag scored a brilliant 54 against Mumbai Indians to power his side Rajasthan Royal to an easy win at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. This was Parag's second consecutive fifty in IPL 2024 as he grabbed the Orange Cap from Virat Kohli to become the leading run-scorer of IPL 2024.

Former Australian all-rounder Shane Watson was mighty impressed with young batter Parag's game sense, match awareness and his ability to face the best bowlers with composure. The 22-year-old has been in sensational form this IPL season, becoming the lead run-scorer with his unbeaten 54 in Rajasthan Royals' six-wicket win over Mumbai Indians on Monday.

IPL 2024: Watson impressed by Riyan Parag

"I didn't realize he was this young. He's only 22. For someone to be in control of his skills against the best bowlers in the world, backed by his composure, game sense, awareness about timing, the right bowler to have a go at, and where to hit is impressive," Watson said on Jio Cinema.

After the match, Parag who is coming off a stellar run in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, said that he's trying to keep things simple.

"I just love him talking about how he’s simplified everything. As a batter, you've got intent and are watching the ball, ready to react, and he's doing that with so much time. Now, he's on top of the pile when it comes to the Orange Cap," Waston added.

MI vs RR: Parag leads Rajasthan to top of IPL charts

After Yuzvendra Chahal (3/11) and Trent Boult (3/22) combined to suffocate Mumbai Indians with the bat, restricting them to 125/9, Riyan Parag (54 not out) churned out yet another top-drawer knock to take Rajasthan Royals to the first spot in the IPL points table.

The 22-year-old Parag continued to make giant strides this season with a knock that reflected his maturity and aggression, dishing out some spectacular hits while being single-minded to not relent until his side was over the line.

Parag's knock was studded with five fours and three sixes as Royals reached 127/4 from 15.3 overs, winning with 27 balls to spare.

(with PTI inputs)