Riyan Parag, who often finds himself at the end of trolls and social media ridiculing, has silenced his critics with his bat. The right-hand batter smashed a sturdy 43 during Rajasthan Royals' IPL 2024 campaign opener against Lucknow Super Giants. Parag's innings included three magnificent sixes and one sublime boundary.

Irfan Pathan says IPL 2024 would be Riyan Parag's breakout

While the day belonged to Sanju Samson, who compiled a magnificent 82 off 52 balls, Riyan Parag complimented him from the other end. The two formed a partnership of 93 runs, which led to the foundation of a mammoth total i.e., 193. In reply, Lucknow Super Giants were in the contest for the majority part of the match, but they remained short by 20 runs in the end.

Watching Parag smashing the ball a long way at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, former India player, Irfan Pathan delivered a reaction on the same. According to Pathan, the IPL 2024 season would be the breakout season for Riyan Parag.

Riyan parag will have a breakthrough season… — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) March 24, 2024

IPL 2024: Huge season for Riyan Parag

Parag has been in the Rajasthan Royals squad, playing in the IPL for quite a few years now. However, he is yet to showcase his best. Previously, he has exhibited his potential but consistency has lacked till now. Thus, would this be the season, when Parag would turn the tide? He has certainly started well, he has the backing of Irfan Pathan, and now the left part is what the future would hold for him. Riyan Parag will next feature in Rajasthan Royals' match against Delhi Capitals, which is scheduled to be played on Thursday, March 28. 2024.