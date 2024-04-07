Advertisement

Mumbai Indians' mentor Sachin Tendulkar cut out a delighted figure while witnessing Romario Shepherd's blitzkrieg at the end of the MI innings. shepherd picked apart Anrich Nortje in the 20th over to make a challenging total into a daunting one. 32 runs came off shepherd's bat in the final over, and the entire Mumbai Indians team including captain Hardik Pandya and Rohit Sharma stood up to applaud his special innings.

Hardik Pandya, Rohit Sharma, and Sachin Tendulkar enjoy Romario Shepherd's innings in MI vs DC

After incurring three losses on the trop, Mumbai Indians have come all guns blazing against Delhi Capitals on Sunday afternoon. Openers Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan gave the side significant momentum, which was carried forward by Hardik Pandya and Tim David. Eventually, given the final shape by Romario shepherd. The Mumbai Indians team took pleasure in watching the incredible knock of shepherd. He smashed 4 sixes and 3 fours to entertain the crowd and his team. He scored an unbeaten 39 in just 10 balls.

From Hardik Pandya and Rohit Sharma to Sachin Tendulkar, every member of the team applauded the immense striking of Romario Shepherd. Watch the sense of unison in Mumbai Indians camp.

Following the transition in the leadership i.e., the appointment of Hardik Pandya as the new captain of the MI franchise, a significant amount of backlash came towards the Mumbai Indians way. Enthusiasts were seemingly not happy with the ousting of Rohit Sharma from the captaincy position. Aside from the polarizing reaction from the fans, visuals of apparent tensions between Pandya and Rohit have also emerged from the field. Amid all that is transpiring, Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya have displayed professionalism and made it known that their objective is the same i.e., Mumbai Indians' victory.