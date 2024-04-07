×

Defence
Updated April 7th, 2024 at 19:39 IST

Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya REUNITE to enjoy Shepherd's incredible knock; Sachin Tendulkar in awe

Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya came in unison in enjoying the incredible innings of Romario Shephard in MI vs DC IPL 2024 match. Tendulkar also reacted.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, and Sachin Tendulkar
Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, and Sachin Tendulkar | Image:Jio Cinema
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Mumbai Indians' mentor Sachin Tendulkar cut out a delighted figure while witnessing Romario Shepherd's blitzkrieg at the end of the MI innings. shepherd picked apart Anrich Nortje in the 20th over to make a challenging total into a daunting one. 32 runs came off shepherd's bat in the final over, and the entire Mumbai Indians team including captain Hardik Pandya and Rohit Sharma stood up to applaud his special innings.

Also Read | IPL 2024, MI vs DC Live Score

Hardik Pandya, Rohit Sharma, and Sachin Tendulkar enjoy Romario Shepherd's innings in MI vs DC

After incurring three losses on the trop, Mumbai Indians have come all guns blazing against Delhi Capitals on Sunday afternoon. Openers Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan gave the side significant momentum, which was carried forward by Hardik Pandya and Tim David. Eventually, given the final shape by Romario shepherd. The Mumbai Indians team took pleasure in watching the incredible knock of shepherd. He smashed 4 sixes and 3 fours to entertain the crowd and his team. He scored an unbeaten 39 in just 10 balls.

From Hardik Pandya and Rohit Sharma to Sachin Tendulkar, every member of the team applauded the immense striking of Romario Shepherd. Watch the sense of unison in Mumbai Indians camp.

Watch the whole video including the dressing room reaction here: DC vs MI

Also Read | Axar Patel takes a stunner to dismiss Ishan Kishan- WATCH

Hardik Pandya and Rohit Sharma have a common objective

Following the transition in the leadership i.e., the appointment of Hardik Pandya as the new captain of the MI franchise, a significant amount of backlash came towards the Mumbai Indians way. Enthusiasts were seemingly not happy with the ousting of Rohit Sharma from the captaincy position. Aside from the polarizing reaction from the fans, visuals of apparent tensions between Pandya and Rohit have also emerged from the field. Amid all that is transpiring, Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya have displayed professionalism and made it known that their objective is the same i.e., Mumbai Indians' victory.

Published April 7th, 2024 at 18:31 IST

