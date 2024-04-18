Advertisement

Rohit Sharma became the second player after MS Dhoni in history of Indian Premier League (IPL) to play 250 games in the world's biggest T20 league.

Rohit Sharma achieved this feat in match 33 of IPL 2024 when Mumbai Indians visited Punjab Kings. But this was not the only feat he achieved as he is closing in on David Warner's record.

In a great batting display for the Mumbai Indians in the first innings, Hitman set the platform as he scored a quickfire 36 runs against Mumbai Indians. In doing so Rohit Sharma had another record tumble at his feet.

Rohit Sharma achieves another milestone

With his 36 runs against Punjab Kings Rohit Sharma completed 6500 runs in IPL. This is another significant scoring land mark which establishes Rohit Sharma's stature as one of the most prolific run scorers in IPL history.

Another memorable feat for Rohit Sharma 😎



He completes 6️⃣5️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ runs in the IPL in his 250th match 👏



In doing so, Rohit Sharma is closing in on David Warner as the third highest run scorer in the history of IPL. Rohit Sharma is currently fourth in the list of most runs scored in IPL with 6508. David Warner is third in the list with 6563 runs.

Virat Kohli leads the list for most runs scored in IPL history with 7624 runs and Punjab Kings captain Shikhar Dhawan is second in the list of most runs scored in IPL history with 6769 runs.

Rohit Sharma silences his critics

Heading into IPL 2024, there was a lot of chatter around whether Rohit Sharma will be able to perform in T20s. With doubts looming large over his form, Sharma has made a blistering start to his IPL season. His century against Chennai Super Kings further thwarted flames of fire and he looks to be back in his old form.